ThetaRay Launches FAST START to Accelerate Financial Crime Investigations as Solution to Covid-19 Pressures

NEW YORK, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ThetaRay , the leading provider of AI-based data analytics, today announced the launch of FAST START, a new offering designed to address the needs of financial institutions during the uncertainty of the Covid-19 pandemic. FAST START packages the power of ThetaRay's financial crime platform into a cloud deployment that is up and running within 30 days to provide banks with immediate support at a time when bank fraud and money laundering scams are significantly increasing.

The Covid-19 pandemic has shellshocked industries around the globe, but banking has been hit particularly hard -- not just because of the virus, but also the bad actors taking advantage of the crisis, as well as cost and operational pressures inside the banks themselves. Hackers are using the chaos as a distraction to launder money and lure a vulnerable public into fraudulent schemes, using coronavirus fears and the promises of stimulus checks.

FAST START delivers financial institutions the immediate assistance they need to protect themselves and their customers against financial cyber crime. The product is packaged for rapid deployment, fast adoption and minimal capital & contractual commitment to help banks that are currently operating with a reduced security staff and budget.

"Covid-19 has severely impacted the world as we know it, but unfortunately, criminals are using the crisis as an excuse to line their pockets," said Mark Gazit, CEO, ThetaRay. "ThetaRay is offering FAST START as a means for banks to defend themselves immediately while protecting their budgets during this chaotic time."

FAST START is available in three cloud packages designed to address the unique needs of individual financial institutions:

FAST START for AML Alert Triage – quickly aids the review and remediation of existing transaction monitoring alert backlogs.

quickly aids the review and remediation of existing transaction monitoring alert backlogs. FAST START for AML Detection & Monitoring – safeguards against money laundering activity within correspondent banking, corporate banking, private wealth and retail banking businesses.

– safeguards against money laundering activity within correspondent banking, corporate banking, private wealth and retail banking businesses. FAST START for Enterprise Fraud Prevention - identifies fraudulent activity within internal/employee, payments, card and loans businesses.

"FAST START is the right market solution for the challenges faced across the banking industry in our current times," said Colin Whitmore, senior analyst, Aite Group. "It will certainly help protect financial institutions and their customers against sophisticated schemes and attacks."

On Wednesday, May 27th at 11:00 am EDT, ThetaRay will host a webinar with Aite Group titled Fighting Financial Crime During COVID-19: Reduce the Noise, Accelerate Time to Investigation. This complimentary event will feature Colin Whitmore, senior analyst in Aite Group's Fraud & AML practice; Lynne Federman, former senior AML executive at StateStreet and Standard Chartered; Ursula M'Crystal, former AML executive at Standard Bank; and Edward Sander, Chief Product Officer of ThetaRay sharing their perspectives on what financial institutions can do to accelerate analyst triage and reduce false-positive noise during the coronavirus pandemic. To register, visit the ThetaRay website.

ThetaRay is dedicated to helping clients at large financial organizations, cyber security divisions and critical infrastructure become more resilient and seize opportunities. Its advanced analytical solutions operate with unprecedented speed, accuracy and scale, enabling clients to manage risk, detect money laundering schemes, uncover fraud, expose bad loans, uncover operational issues and reveal valuable new growth opportunities. To learn more about ThetaRay, visit www.thetaray.com .

