theTUNDRA Enthusiast Network Launches Virtual Convention Platform

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today theTUNDRA, the multimedia enthusiast network launched in February 2020, announces TUNDRAVirtual, a new convention platform that was fast-tracked to meet unprecedented demand.

"TUNDRAVirtual brings the energy of the convention floor online," said Marion Riedle, founder and CEO of theTUNDRA. "Built on the belief that the interests explored and connections forged at industry and enthusiast events have a lasting impact on attendees, TUNDRAVirtual captures those experiences and extends the life of these events by enabling attendees to continue networking with peers, share industry intel and keep the momentum going throughout the year."

TUNDRAVirtual is committed to helping organizations achieve digital scalability for events. Interactive and customizable, TUNDRAVirtual seamlessly incorporates every aspect of the convention experience and replicates the features attendees expect, including industry news, presentations, Q&A sessions, workshops, networking, vendor expos and sponsor integrations. The platform also provides opportunities for year-round marketing and removes typical barriers to entry for participants, vendors and sponsors. With access to theTUNDRA's network of more than 75 intersecting interest communities, organizations gain increased and valuable visibility.

Designed with the end-user in mind, TUNDRAVirtual's administrative interface makes it easy for organizers to customize their events, make real-time updates and facilitate the attendee experience. The platform is available at no cost and events are fully supported by the experienced in-house management team at theTUNDRA, founded by a 30-year veteran of the hospitality, publishing and entertainment industries.

To learn more about TUNDRAVirtual, check out our event demo here.

About theTUNDRA

theTUNDRA is a multimedia enthusiast network serving more than 75 interest communities and nearly 500 community groups. Launched in February 2020, the interactive platform offers members an unparalleled personalized experience with newsfeeds, podcasts, videos, groups, discussion forums, virtual conventions, a marketplace and more. theTUNDRA is where curious minds explore, discover and connect. Learn more at www.thetundra.com.

