TheVentureCity brings Google Launchpad to Miami

MIAMI, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting in March, from Monday 18th until Friday 22nd, 14 startups will enter the launch platform prepared by TheVentureCity and Google. What's the mission? Generating hypergrowth for these companies. To achieve it, the companies will address challenges related to product, engineering, growth, and the use of data in decision-making and culture.

The intensive program follows the method created by Google for Developers, with the support of TheVentureCity, and further entrenches Miami as an international startup launcher. From its start, TheVentureCity has invested in 18 companies and accelerated the growth of 14 businesses that gather talent from 17 different nationalities.

For Rosa Jiménez-Cano, Chief Ecosystem Relations at TheVentureCity, this is a great opportunity to "emphasize what's happening in Miami, a point of convergence for the United States, Europe and Latin America. A city created by immigrants that looks towards the future with excitement and where women lead the tech industry."

Miami is the first city to host Google Launchpad Start in the United States outside of Silicon Valley. The program takes place in San Francisco, Israel, South East Asia, Latin America and Africa. The partnership with TheVentureCity has drawn attention to Miami as an emerging global tech hub.

Francisco Solsona, Regional Lead SP LATAM at Google and one of the mentors of the event, states that "we still don't know the ecosystem in Miami, but we're aware that something is happening that we must focus on and maximize. For this reason, the Launchpad Start event will generate value for entrepreneurs and mentors that participate in this event, this is the perfect vehicle to consolidate collaboration that positively impacts the growing number of companies with high growth in the area. This is only the first step."

Startups will work with a group of industry leaders who have agreed to mentor the event, including Michael Dorka, UX at OLX and Juan Lombana, Google Developer Expert Marketing. TheVentureCity's leadership team, including Monica Simo Black, Patricia de Loro, Víctor Servín, Ekaterina Skorobogatova, Ricardo Sangion, Santiago Canalejo, David Smith, Clara Bullrich and the CEO and founder Laura González-Estéfani, will also be leading workshops and mentoring startups.

The chosen startups to boost their growth are:

Coffunity (El Salvador): App that allows users to comment and share ratings on daily coffee.

DoWallet (Miami): DoWallet is the first platform created to manage crypto assets and investment portfolios in cryptocurrencies.

Peoople (Spain): App to discover through the lens of influencers any kind of theme based on the trusting network of contacts.

1DOC3 (Colombia): Platform that offers the best online medical advice in Spanish. Ask anonymous health-related questions and receive answers from doctors.

Daycation (Miami): Marketplace that allows booking experiences in 5-star hotels for just one day. It offers direct access to places that are usually only allowed for hotel guests.

Horbito (Spain): Platform that unifies web/SaaS apps and virtual apps that users use in a unique online desktop.

Gaming Frog (Miami): Startup that provides a platform for both professional and non-professional gamers to participate in e-sports tournaments.

WOOM Fertility (Spain): Company framed in the new market of technologies based on women's health called Femtech.

Fanatiz (Chile): Fanatiz is a live and on-demand sports streaming service in which you can access soccer games and favorite teams in HD through several devices.

Fastmind (Venezuelans in Miami): Viralization tool that allows creators to share their pieces in different platforms (for example, a song) through a single link.

Caribu (Miami): The app to stay close to the loving young family members through videocalls from trusted adults.

Sustalytics (Miami): has assembled a technology that has never been leveraged by the fashion industry.

