TheViewPoint joins IAB and becomes TAG Registered

NEW YORK, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TheViewPoint , a SaaS video ad monetization platform for CTV/OTT publishers and broadcasters, has recently announced its official membership in the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) and its completion of the verification process necessary to become TAG Registered by the Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG).

TheViewPoint provides CTV/OTT video publishers with a direct gateway to premium demand and helps monetize their inventory on Roku, Hulu, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, etc. Eliminating the middlemen involved in the supply chain, TheViewPoint allows publishers to avoid extra fees, thus, getting their well-earned ad profits in full. The company is sticking to a transparency approach and applying the latest standards to comply with it. Thereby, TheViewPoint joined IAB and became TAG Registered. Both IAB and TAG are dedicated to improving the digital advertising ecosystem. Whilst these organizations have similar goals, their structures and background are different.

Through its strategic participation in IAB activities as a new member, TheViewPoint has strengthened its transparency remedies. Each IAB member is in charge of the implementation of innovations to ensure customers from both supply and demand side get up-to-date solutions. Daniel Elad, Chief Strategy Officer at TheViewPoint, emphasized that this membership is pivotal for the company within the implementation of their transparency policy: 'Signing a membership with such a fundamental organization like IAB is definitely a step forward for TheViewPoint since the company strives to motivate industry players to reimagine the way ad supply chain functions. Joining IAB, our first and foremost goal was to officially attest the technology principles and standards we had broadly implemented into our publisher platform in order to make it a unique solution for CTV/OTT publishers and broadcasters.'

TheViewPoint has also become TAG Registered by completing a proprietary background-check and review process performed by Dun & Bradstreet that verifies companies as legitimate participants in the digital advertising supply chain. After completion of that process, a company becomes part of the searchable " TAG Registry" of trusted industry participants, and it receives a unique TAG-ID that it can use to communicate its status and identify ads to trading partners in the supply chain. TAG Registration is also a prerequisite for application to all of TAG's shared resources, industry engagement, and certification programs.

'Joining the TAG Registry is an important step in demonstrating our leadership and improving transparency for the digital advertising industry. We have been working hard to earn a trustworthy reputation, and joining TAG has been an important outcome from those efforts. The matter of trust is crucial in business, and we'll keep on abiding to our transparency policy' — stated Daniel Elad.

TheViewPoint is an innovative video ad monetization platform for CTV/OTT publishers and broadcasters. It is designed to provide every player looking to monetize video inventory with a transparent demand chain and higher margins. TheViewPoint enables content owners to manage direct deals with demand partners. A wide set of tools developed specifically for the connected TV environment allows publishers to effectively upscale their business.

