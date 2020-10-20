You can now purchase your copy of THEY CALL ME PATHFINDER: Education-Basketball-Equality. Learn more about the amazing places and people that Pathfinder's life's work has taken Mark "Pathfinder" Epstein.

COACH JIM CALHOUN coached the University of Connecticut's Huskies to three men's NCAA Basketball Championships. Coach Calhoun says, "Mark Epstein's story and book, THEY CALL ME PATHFINDER, Education-Basketball-Equality, are what our nation and country have been built on. For a lot of people in this country who enjoy sports and pray for equality it is a great story. Well done, Pathfinder!"

CHRISTINE JACKSON, first cousin to Coretta Scott King, says, "THEY CALL ME PATHFINDER, Education-Basketball-Equality is a book everyone should read. Thank you, Mark, for writing this story. Pathfinder is a hero among us."

