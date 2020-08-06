They Dreamed Big and It Happened. A Worldwide Gospel Livestream

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- What started as a simple live streamed fundraising event for a local church in Los Angeles, California, has now blossomed into a global broadcast soon to be aired internationally, Saturday, August 22, 2020.

The Gospel Renaissance Livestream has partnered with Fight Tyme Music, a global live stream distribution company out of Las Vegas Nevada, to broadcast a live streamed social media concert globally. "Pulling a show together with this magnitude for God required more," said James Turner, and Promoter in a statement. "We dreamed big and it's happening at International Christian Center in Los Angeles, California.". Dr. Dipo and Wife, Dr. Nony Kalejaiye are Senior Pastors that have been in full time ministry since 2002 and have founded 13 churches in Nigeria, London, Spain, and in the United States.

The Lord sent Fight Tyme Music in the time of need to help get a live feed seen globally. "This is a one of a kind event that will bless the world," said A.C. Cambric, Executive Partner and owner of Repn' Gr8ness Clothing. While most companies would promote this gospel livestream as a pay per view event, we have made this a family free to view program for everyone. As an added convenience to people who choose to support our efforts moving forward, if you would like to donate a blessing, you can easily text "Give" to 833 955-2613, our online donation app from Tithe.ly, or Cash Ap.

There is a great lineup of Gospel entertainment, featuring live performances by Gospel Billboard chart topping artist like, Charles Jenkins, Christian hip-hop recording artist, Lecrae, double Emmy Award winner B-Slade, internet sensation and worship leader, Kelontae Gavin. Also performing by popular demand are Elder Rance Vaughn, Lettrice Lawrence, Tony Grant, Markees Williams, The Zion Messengers, and new artist Anthony Sheehan making his national gospel debut. World famous Nigerian drummer Dr. Kunle Pinmiloye (KSticks,) joins renown keyboardist Wole Oni with Percussionist Samson Olawale. This star-studded gospel event will be hosted by, gospel superstar, Deitrick Haddon. For more information visit www.tgrlivestream.com

We are also urging everyone to register to vote through our www.souls2polls.org initiative. The 2020 election will be the most important vote of the decade in November.

Where to Watch:

Global Network Coverage with Fight Tyme Music www.fightyme.com

Social Media Coverage: Facebook Live @ The Gospel Renaissance

Exclusive Backstage Footage live on Instagram @ tgrlivestream

To experience The Dream Big Gospel Renaissance Livestream trailers: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RB1gmkS8nu0 , https://youtu.be/xoFfI4HSV54

This event is proudly sponsored by The Rhythm Fest Entertainment, Repn' Gr8ness Clothing, Executive Network T.V., QS4 Entertainment, Fight Tyme Music, Hot Coffey Management, God's House of Hip Hop, and Souls 2 Polls voter registration.

Fight Tyme Music (FTM) is a division of Fight Tyme Promotions. Learn more information about Fight Tyme Music at www.FightTyme.com

Contacts:

James Turner/ Promoter

714 610-1343

[email protected]

www.tgrlivestream.com

