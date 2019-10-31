They’re Back! McDonald’s Introduces the Limited-Edition Surprise Happy Meal Featuring Iconic Throwback Toys from the Past 40 Years

The roster includes beloved toys across the globe with two additional toys available exclusively in the U.S. Watch this video to see them travel through time and excite customers everywhere. The official lineup of the 17 toys coming to the Surprise Happy Meal in the U.S. includes:

Cowboy McNugget (McDonald's): 1988

(McDonald's): 1988 Fireman McNugget (McDonald's): 1988

(McDonald's): 1988 Mail Carrier McNugget (McDonald's): 1988

(McDonald's): 1988 Hamburger Changeable (McDonald's): 1989

(McDonald's): 1989 Grimace (McDonald's): 1990

(McDonald's): 1990 Dino Happy Meal Box Changeable (McDonald's): 1991

(McDonald's): 1991 McDonald's Hot Wheels Thunderbird (Mattel): 1993

(Mattel): 1993 Hamburglar (McDonald's): 1995

(McDonald's): 1995 Power Rangers (Hasbro): 1995

(Hasbro): 1995 Space Jam Bugs Bunny (Warner Brothers): 1996

(Warner Brothers): 1996 Patti the Platypus (Ty Beanie Baby): 1997

(Ty Beanie Baby): 1997 101 Dalmatians – U.S. Exclusive (Disney): 1997

(Disney): 1997 Tamagotchi (Bandai): 1998

(Bandai): 1998 My Little Pony (Hasbro): 1998

(Hasbro): 1998 Furby (Hasbro): 1999

(Hasbro): 1999 Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey – U.S. Exclusive (Disney): 2002

(Disney): 2002 Hello Kitty (Sanrio): 2013

"Since the Happy Meal was introduced on the menu, it quickly became synonymous with our brand," said Steve Easterbrook, McDonald's CEO. "Today, this iconic red box creates lasting memories for billions of families annually across the world."

First introduced as a Circus Wagon Happy Meal in June 1979 nationally in the U.S., the early iterations of the Happy Meal featured a decorative box including various toys such as a spinning top and McDonaldland character erasers. The Happy Meal global footprint has expanded to more than 38,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries around the globe —with the iconic toy still a beloved staple—serving as a symbol of surprise, playfulness and fun.

"Parents tell us how fondly they recall their favorite toys," said Colin Mitchell, McDonald's Senior Vice President, Global Marketing. "So, unboxing the Surprise Happy Meal together creates a real moment of bonding with their children. We hope these toys are something that they will treasure and remember."

In addition to creating fun, family moments with memorable toys, the Happy Meal is well-loved for delicious favorites like Chicken McNuggets and hamburgers. Over the years, many new, balanced choices have been added around the world, such as fruits and vegetables, to evolve with consumer expectations and increase families' access to recommended food groups. In the U.S., McDonald's has served more than 3.4 billion fruit, low-fat dairy and water options in the Happy Meal since 2013. Following the removal of soda from U.S. Happy Meal menu boards in 2013, there has been a 15 percentage point increase (from 37% to 52%) in the number of Happy Meals served with milk, water or juice.

Beginning in 2020, McDonald's USA will introduce a Reduced Sugar Low Fat Chocolate Milk in the U.S. as the latest step in this evolution. The version will have 25% less sugar than the previous fat free chocolate milk offered. Additionally, this version will have 25% less sugar than leading quick service restaurants' low fat chocolate milk* options. As part of McDonald's Global Happy Meal Goals announced in 2018, McDonald's USA announced that chocolate milk would be reformulated to reduce the amount of added sugar.

Through this global Surprise Happy Meal event, fans of all ages are invited to join in the fun and discover what old or new favorite awaits them.

*15g of sugar vs. avg. 23g at leading Quick Service Restaurants

