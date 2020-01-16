They're Going to Disney World!

Outstanding group of 100 teens selected from among thousands for the 2020 Disney Dreamers Academy, an all-expenses-paid mentoring experience of a lifetime

News provided by

Walt Disney World Resort

Jan 16, 2020, 17:34 ET

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Walt Disney World Resort revealed the 100 extraordinary high school students from across the nation who will participate in the 2020 Disney Dreamers Academy with Steve Harvey and ESSENCE Magazine. Each student receives an all-expenses-paid trip to Walt Disney World to participate in the immersive, transformational four-day experience that will take place March 12-15.

Keke Palmer (right) of ABC’s “Good Morning America” visits Myah Mitchell (left) at her school in Queens, N.Y., Jan. 16, 2020, to surprise her live on air with the news Mitchell will be part of the 2020 class for Disney Dreamers Academy at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Walt Disney Television/Lorenzo Bevilaqua)
Keke Palmer (right) of ABC’s “Good Morning America” visits Myah Mitchell (left) at her school in Queens, N.Y., Jan. 16, 2020, to surprise her live on air with the news Mitchell will be part of the 2020 class for Disney Dreamers Academy at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Walt Disney Television/Lorenzo Bevilaqua)
2020 Disney Dreamers Academy students appear on the set of “GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke,” Jan. 16, 2020, in New York City. From left: Nicole Hemphill, Myah Mitchell and Patric Boyd. (Walt Disney Television/Lorenzo Bevilaqua)
2020 Disney Dreamers Academy students appear on the set of “GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke,” Jan. 16, 2020, in New York City. From left: Nicole Hemphill, Myah Mitchell and Patric Boyd. (Walt Disney Television/Lorenzo Bevilaqua)
Keke Palmer (right) of ABC’s “Good Morning America” visits Myah Mitchell (left) at her school in Queens, N.Y., Jan. 16, 2020, to surprise her live on air with the news Mitchell will be part of the 2020 class for Disney Dreamers Academy at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Walt Disney Television/Lorenzo Bevilaqua) 2020 Disney Dreamers Academy students appear on the set of “GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke,” Jan. 16, 2020, in New York City. From left: Nicole Hemphill, Myah Mitchell and Patric Boyd. (Walt Disney Television/Lorenzo Bevilaqua)

To celebrate the students' selection, ABC's Good Morning America surprised one member of the new 2020 class, Myah Mitchell of Cambria Heights, NY, by showing up at her school this morning to tell her the news. The full list of students is available at www.DisneyDreamersAcademy.com. For video of Mitchell's surprise, visit www.WDWNews.com.   

The program, now in its 13th year, is a part of Walt Disney World's commitment to helping the next generation of young people by inspiring them at a critical time in their development. The Disney Dreamers Academy theme is "Be100," encouraging teens to be positive, to be "all in" and to carry what they learn back with them so they can relentlessly pursue their dreams and make a difference in the lives of others.

"After 12 successful years, we know the profound impact this program has on these students," said Tracey D. Powell, Walt Disney World Resort vice president and Disney Dreamers Academy executive champion. "One dream can change the world, and through Disney Dreamers Academy we hope to help these amazing teens turn their dreams into reality."

Participating students, known as "Disney Dreamers," embark on a journey throughout the Walt Disney World theme parks and behind the scenes of this 40-square-mile vacation destination. It's a vibrant classroom where students discover new career opportunities, pursue their dreams, and interact with Harvey and other celebrities and motivational speakers. Past celebrity participants have included singer NE-YO, NBA legend and business mogul Magic Johnson, the star of the Disney's upcoming live-action "Little Mermaid" Halle Bailey, gospel music star Yolanda Adams, and personalities and cast members from across the Disney corporate family including "Good Morning America'', ESPN, Disney Channel, the TV series "black-ish" and "grown-ish."   

Students participate in immersive career-oriented workshops that explore a wide range of career disciplines found at Walt Disney World, learning life tools such as effective communication techniques, leadership skills and networking strategies.

"I know from personal experience that big dreams lead to big success," said Harvey. "Disney understands that concept better than any other company and that is why I partner with them every year on this program to encourage big dreams for the next generation."

Since 2008, Walt Disney World Resort has provided all-expenses-paid trips to more than 1,200 students, plus a parent or guardian, to participate in the annual Disney Dreamers Academy. Students are selected from thousands of applicants who answered essay questions about their personal stories and dreams for the future.

"Meeting the 100 impressive students selected for Disney Dreamers Academy each year is a personal highlight for me," said Michelle Ebanks, Chief Executive Officer of Essence Communications Inc. "I am continually amazed by their ambition, talent and perseverance. Partnering with Disney on this program is an opportunity to carry out our ongoing mission to inspire, inform and empower."  

For more information, visit DisneyDreamersAcademy.com. Regular updates about Disney Dreamers Academy are also available on social media at Facebook.com/DisneyDreamersAcademy, Twitter.com/DreamersAcademy and Instagram.com/disneydreamersacademy.

The 100 students selected to participate in the 2020 Disney Dreamers Academy are (listed by state):

First Name

Last Name

City

State

Landon

Humphrey

Clovis

CA

Kamila

Kaloyan

Coronado

CA

Lydia

Kim

Cypress

CA

Makayla

Gubbay

Encinitas

CA

Audrey

Hoven

Fort Irwin

CA

Michael

McPhie

Irvine

CA

Taylor

Haywood

Los Angeles

CA

Nicole

Munoz

Pacific Grove

CA

Bridget

Darrah

Sacramento

CA

Yakari

Jackson

Sacramento

CA

Blain

Engeda

San Leandro

CA

DAndre

Jorge

San Marcos

CA

Sydney

Vaughn

Sunnyvale

CA

Micah

Norton

Berthoud

CO

Makenna

Turner

Lafayette

CO

Cassidy

Wilson

Oxford

CT

Nicole

Hemphill

Newark

DE

Estefania

Alcala

Belle Glade

FL

Jonathan

Williams

Boca Raton

FL

Jonathan

Shelton

Jacksonville

FL

David

Daise

Kissimmee

FL

Rouri

Hall

Lauderhill

FL

Emma

Moise

Miami

FL

Simone

Till

St Petersburg

FL

Nia

Marshall

Williston

FL

Deesha

Panchal

Acworth

GA

Zaria

Walker

Buford

GA

Imani

Gunnison

Conyers

GA

Anudeepa

Ramachandiran

Duluth

GA

Ashalah

Wright

Fairburn

GA

Ketsia

Alberto

Jonesboro

GA

Genesis

Weever

Lithonia

GA

Joseph

Adams

Marietta

GA

Adonna

McBride

McDonough

GA

Cleveland

Newton

Pooler

GA

Aaliyah

Phillips

Sharpsburg

GA

Ceci

Smith

Statesboro

GA

Patric

Boyd

Stone Mountain

GA

Caitlyn

Carter

Valdosta

GA

Jeremiah

Lewis

Chicago

IL

Jaden

Maloney

Chicago

IL

Kennedy

Crye

Joliet

IL

Mary Catherine

Hanafeelaplante

Mount Prospect

IL

Ariyana

Irving

Gary

IN

Brylee

Huber

Burlington

KS

Britney

Doan

Junction City

KS

Kaniya

Harris

Louisville

KY

Erica

McPheeters

Louisville

KY

Joshua

Koch

Paris

KY

Jarius

Gipson

New Orleans

LA

Morgan

Lance

Littleton

MA

Caroline

Curran

Pocasset

MA

Caitlyn

Lynch

Hyattsville

MD

Alexander

Spiller

Detroit

MI

Maria

Cheriyan

Farmington Hills

MI

Nylah

Dobson

Southfield

MI

Kaelynn

Gore

Florissant

MO

Ethan

Alsup

Hamilton

MS

Maurisca

Woods

Jackson

MS

Abby

Waters

Casar

NC

Morgan

Wright

Fayetteville

NC

Ivanya

Johnson

Kinston

NC

Brynna

Miller

Monroe

NC

Reagan

Razon

Morrisville

NC

Sterling

Thomas

Riegelwood

NC

Timothy

Hoffman

Norfolk

NE

Aisling

Smith

Auburn

NH

Jessica

Carscadden

Chester

NH

Grace

Lunney

Newmarket

NH

Sydney

Cobb

East Windsor

NJ

Sadie

Munoz

Maplewood

NJ

Fatoumata

Soumare

Brooklyn

NY

Myah

Mitchell

Cambria Heights

NY

Matthew

Roberson

Chittenango

NY

Hannah

Tuso

Livingston Manor

NY

Danielle

Phillip

Valley Stream

NY

Claire

Martin

Lakewood

OH

Trinity

Marsh

Lyndhurst

OH

Belise

Nishimwe

Portland

OR

Tawni

Doliveira

Ebensburg

PA

Caroline

Gray

Bath

PA

Conor

Amendola

Erie

PA

Ajae

Richardson

Norristown

PA

Mikayla

Merin

Philadelphia

PA

David

Jackson

Columbia

SC

Caia

Roberts-Jones

Columbia

SC

Hannah

Rutland

Ridgeway

SC

Korrie

Jolivet

Beaumont

TX

Nevaeh

Deleon

Houston

TX

Kaila

Simmons

McKinney

TX

Theodore

Mielke

Prosper

TX

Keshav

Vasanth

Richardson

TX

Aralyn

Hilliard

San Antonio

TX

Amari

Mealy

Alexandria

VA

Esha

Venkat

Ashburn

VA

Azaria

Cherry

Norfolk

VA

Kailin

Frye

Woodbridge

VA

Gabrielle

Ragsdale

Orting

WA

Emily

Rinick

Cross Lanes

WV

About Walt Disney World Resort/The Walt Disney Co.:
Walt Disney World Resort is a contiguous 40-square-mile, world-class entertainment and recreation center located at Lake Buena Vista, Fla., 20 miles southwest of Orlando. The Walt Disney Co. has a rich legacy of creativity and exceptional storytelling that brings families together in unique and memorable ways. Creative excellence is coupled with a strong commitment to community service and diversity. The Walt Disney Co. is dedicated to making a positive impact in communities around the world, with a primary focus on brightening the lives of children.

About Steve Harvey:
Harvey is an author, actor, producer and comedian. He is the host of the nationally syndicated radio program, "Steve Harvey Morning Show" as well as host and executive producer of multiple television shows including "Family Feud," and "Celebrity Family Feud."

About ESSENCE Communications Inc.:
ESSENCE Communications Inc. (ECI) is the #1 media company dedicated to African-American women, with a multi-platform presence in publishing, live events and online. The company's flagship publication, ESSENCE magazine, is the preeminent lifestyle magazine for African-American women; generating brand extensions such as the ESSENCE Festival, ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood and Black Women in Music, Window on Our Women and Smart Beauty consumer insights series, ESSENCE.com, and ventures in digital media (mobile, television and VOD). For 45 years, ESSENCE, which has a brand reach of 14.1 million, has been the leading source of cutting-edge information and specific solutions relating to every area of African-American women's lives. Additional information about ECI and ESSENCE is available at www.essence.com.

SOURCE Walt Disney World Resort

Also from this source

Florida Residents Can Experience the Magic of Walt Disney World...

Disney's Riviera Resort Welcomes Guests With the Sights, Sounds...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

They're Going to Disney World!

News provided by

Walt Disney World Resort

Jan 16, 2020, 17:34 ET