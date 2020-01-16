They're Going to Disney World!

To celebrate the students' selection, ABC's Good Morning America surprised one member of the new 2020 class, Myah Mitchell of Cambria Heights, NY, by showing up at her school this morning to tell her the news. The full list of students is available at www.DisneyDreamersAcademy.com . For video of Mitchell's surprise, visit www.WDWNews.com .

The program, now in its 13th year, is a part of Walt Disney World's commitment to helping the next generation of young people by inspiring them at a critical time in their development. The Disney Dreamers Academy theme is "Be100," encouraging teens to be positive, to be "all in" and to carry what they learn back with them so they can relentlessly pursue their dreams and make a difference in the lives of others.

"After 12 successful years, we know the profound impact this program has on these students," said Tracey D. Powell, Walt Disney World Resort vice president and Disney Dreamers Academy executive champion. "One dream can change the world, and through Disney Dreamers Academy we hope to help these amazing teens turn their dreams into reality."

Participating students, known as "Disney Dreamers," embark on a journey throughout the Walt Disney World theme parks and behind the scenes of this 40-square-mile vacation destination. It's a vibrant classroom where students discover new career opportunities, pursue their dreams, and interact with Harvey and other celebrities and motivational speakers. Past celebrity participants have included singer NE-YO, NBA legend and business mogul Magic Johnson, the star of the Disney's upcoming live-action "Little Mermaid" Halle Bailey, gospel music star Yolanda Adams, and personalities and cast members from across the Disney corporate family including "Good Morning America'', ESPN, Disney Channel, the TV series "black-ish" and "grown-ish."

Students participate in immersive career-oriented workshops that explore a wide range of career disciplines found at Walt Disney World, learning life tools such as effective communication techniques, leadership skills and networking strategies.

"I know from personal experience that big dreams lead to big success," said Harvey. "Disney understands that concept better than any other company and that is why I partner with them every year on this program to encourage big dreams for the next generation."

Since 2008, Walt Disney World Resort has provided all-expenses-paid trips to more than 1,200 students, plus a parent or guardian, to participate in the annual Disney Dreamers Academy. Students are selected from thousands of applicants who answered essay questions about their personal stories and dreams for the future.

"Meeting the 100 impressive students selected for Disney Dreamers Academy each year is a personal highlight for me," said Michelle Ebanks, Chief Executive Officer of Essence Communications Inc. "I am continually amazed by their ambition, talent and perseverance. Partnering with Disney on this program is an opportunity to carry out our ongoing mission to inspire, inform and empower."

The 100 students selected to participate in the 2020 Disney Dreamers Academy are (listed by state):

First Name Last Name City State Landon Humphrey Clovis CA Kamila Kaloyan Coronado CA Lydia Kim Cypress CA Makayla Gubbay Encinitas CA Audrey Hoven Fort Irwin CA Michael McPhie Irvine CA Taylor Haywood Los Angeles CA Nicole Munoz Pacific Grove CA Bridget Darrah Sacramento CA Yakari Jackson Sacramento CA Blain Engeda San Leandro CA DAndre Jorge San Marcos CA Sydney Vaughn Sunnyvale CA Micah Norton Berthoud CO Makenna Turner Lafayette CO Cassidy Wilson Oxford CT Nicole Hemphill Newark DE Estefania Alcala Belle Glade FL Jonathan Williams Boca Raton FL Jonathan Shelton Jacksonville FL David Daise Kissimmee FL Rouri Hall Lauderhill FL Emma Moise Miami FL Simone Till St Petersburg FL Nia Marshall Williston FL Deesha Panchal Acworth GA Zaria Walker Buford GA Imani Gunnison Conyers GA Anudeepa Ramachandiran Duluth GA Ashalah Wright Fairburn GA Ketsia Alberto Jonesboro GA Genesis Weever Lithonia GA Joseph Adams Marietta GA Adonna McBride McDonough GA Cleveland Newton Pooler GA Aaliyah Phillips Sharpsburg GA Ceci Smith Statesboro GA Patric Boyd Stone Mountain GA Caitlyn Carter Valdosta GA Jeremiah Lewis Chicago IL Jaden Maloney Chicago IL Kennedy Crye Joliet IL Mary Catherine Hanafeelaplante Mount Prospect IL Ariyana Irving Gary IN Brylee Huber Burlington KS Britney Doan Junction City KS Kaniya Harris Louisville KY Erica McPheeters Louisville KY Joshua Koch Paris KY Jarius Gipson New Orleans LA Morgan Lance Littleton MA Caroline Curran Pocasset MA Caitlyn Lynch Hyattsville MD Alexander Spiller Detroit MI Maria Cheriyan Farmington Hills MI Nylah Dobson Southfield MI Kaelynn Gore Florissant MO Ethan Alsup Hamilton MS Maurisca Woods Jackson MS Abby Waters Casar NC Morgan Wright Fayetteville NC Ivanya Johnson Kinston NC Brynna Miller Monroe NC Reagan Razon Morrisville NC Sterling Thomas Riegelwood NC Timothy Hoffman Norfolk NE Aisling Smith Auburn NH Jessica Carscadden Chester NH Grace Lunney Newmarket NH Sydney Cobb East Windsor NJ Sadie Munoz Maplewood NJ Fatoumata Soumare Brooklyn NY Myah Mitchell Cambria Heights NY Matthew Roberson Chittenango NY Hannah Tuso Livingston Manor NY Danielle Phillip Valley Stream NY Claire Martin Lakewood OH Trinity Marsh Lyndhurst OH Belise Nishimwe Portland OR Tawni Doliveira Ebensburg PA Caroline Gray Bath PA Conor Amendola Erie PA Ajae Richardson Norristown PA Mikayla Merin Philadelphia PA David Jackson Columbia SC Caia Roberts-Jones Columbia SC Hannah Rutland Ridgeway SC Korrie Jolivet Beaumont TX Nevaeh Deleon Houston TX Kaila Simmons McKinney TX Theodore Mielke Prosper TX Keshav Vasanth Richardson TX Aralyn Hilliard San Antonio TX Amari Mealy Alexandria VA Esha Venkat Ashburn VA Azaria Cherry Norfolk VA Kailin Frye Woodbridge VA Gabrielle Ragsdale Orting WA Emily Rinick Cross Lanes WV

