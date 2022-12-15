THGH PARTNERS LLC ISSUES ALLERGY ALERT ON UNDECLARED MILK IN POWER LIFE PLANT PROTEIN

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Out of an abundance of caution, Power Life Nutrition of Woodland Hills, CA is voluntarily recalling a limited amount of its High Impact Plant Protein due to a labeling error. For a brief period during the manufacturing process, jars containing High Impact Whey Protein were mislabeled as High Impact Plant Protein. The mislabeled product is safe to consume for consumers who ordered High Impact Whey Protein, but it does not contain an allergen declaration for the milk allergen in the product. People who have allergies to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Power Life plant protein

The recalled units of High Impact Plant Protein were shipped to customers who purchased High Impact Whey Protein from Power Life Nutrition's website between October 18, 2022 through November 30, 2022.

The product comes in a 50 ounce jar marked with lot #0914922 on the bottom.

No serious adverse reactions have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that a limited quantity of units of High Impact Whey Protein incorrectly contained the label for High Impact Plant Protein. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by an error in the manufacturer's packaging process manufacturer.

No other lot numbers of High Impact Whey Protein or Plant Protein are impacted by this voluntary recall.

Consumers who have received units of High Impact Plant Protein marked lot #0914922 are urged to contact Power Life Nutrition to receive a prepaid return shipping label and free replacement product. Consumers may call Power Life Nutrition at 855-462-2496, Monday - Friday 6 a.m. - 5 p.m. PST and Saturday - Sunday 6 a.m. - 4 p.m. PST, or by email at [email protected].

CONTACT: Lanee Neil/ 424-443-8255

SOURCE Power Life