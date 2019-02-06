"Thicker Than Water" Reality TV Star, Jewel Tankard, Empowers Entrepreneurs, Brings Her Millionairess Wealth Conference to Detroit

DETROIT, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneurship and forward thinking is the heartbeat of the city, known globally as a pioneer in both the music and automobile industries, making it the perfect location for The 2nd Annual Millionairess Conference to be held at Silver Garden Events Center in Southfield on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Detroit is making a serious comeback and Jewel Tankard, Detroit native and global economist is doing her part to amplify the recovery by providing women with the tools and resources to make smart and quality investments.

Jewel Tankard Last year conference attendees

This year's conference theme is Building Wealth Through Innovation, and the one-day power-packed event will focus on building the financial portfolios of ordinary women to help them lead extraordinary lives. Attendees will gain the knowledge, inspiration, and strength needed to dominate in their fields of specialty.

"Innovation and technology are helping people accomplish more, make a greater impact, and grow their wealth faster than ever before. Now is the time that all entrepreneurs can learn how to leverage it to catapult their business success," said Dr. Jewel Tankard.

Comedian Arlen "Griff" Griffin from Get Up! Mornings radio show with Erica Campbell will host this year's event that will feature sessions on Building a Multi-Million Dollar Empire from Scratch, Understanding Cryptocurrency, Leveraging Social Media to Maximize Business Results, Investing in Real Estate, Oil, Gas, Setting Up Tax-Free Retirement Plans, and more. Speakers include high-level industry experts, Dr. Cindy Trimm, Junetta & George Barnes, Nick Gomez, Cyrene Tankard, Dr. Medina Pullings, and Dr. Jewel Tankard.

In addition to the turbocharged, high-energy sessions, this year's event will feature the Spring 2019 Millionairess Fashion Show, courtesy of The Styling Closet, Detroit's leading fashion agency. The show is sponsored by Macy's, Lord & Taylor and Laura Mercier. The Styling Closet will provide its renowned fashion expertise and on-site makeovers.

Lastly, Jewel has partnered with Suburban Ford of Ferndale, AP Resources, and Fortune Group Real Estate to offer each person that purchases a general admission or VIP ticket the chance to win $10,000 to be used towards a new Ford vehicle of their choice, investment in an oil well, or obtaining a real estate investment property. General admission tickets are $209, and VIP tickets are $269 and can be purchased at www.millionairessconference.com.

For more information regarding press opportunities, please contact info@gurupr.us or for sponsorship inquiries, contact sunni@conversationsmg.com .

About Jewel Tankard

Global economist and investment strategist, Jewel founded The Millionairess Club to educate women financially to help them trust their financial instinct. Through her club she mentors hundreds of women in 10 countries on cutting edge wealth strategies. A strong advocate for women leading a balanced life of faith, family, and finances, Jewel encourages women that they can "have it all."

