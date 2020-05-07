Thimba Media Acquires Casinomartini.com to Boost Its Global Network

WATERFORD, Ireland, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thimba Media, a global iGaming content marketing company, takes the next step in its geographical expansion with the acquisition of Casinomartini.com , its player bases, operations and staff from the Swedish based founders of the business.

The Website's main operations include the UK, Germany and New Zealand. Casino Martini offers a strong platform for organic growth in these markets for Thimba Media. The agreed purchase price represented a multiple of approximately 3.9x EBITDA for the last twelve months, with the possibility of additional payments based on certain key performance indicators.

The founder of Casino Martini will continue to be involved in the operations and use their know-how to support Thimba Media's roll out of the product in Latin America and Canada. Thimba's technical strength and experience will be utilized to optimise the assets and fast track organic growth.

Chris Russell, CEO of Thimba Media said: "This is another acquisition that is fully in line with our strategy to expand our organic traffic into new markets. We look forward to working together with the Casino Martini Founder and Staff to take the product to the next level of growth."

The acquisition was settled using Thimba Media's current cash balance.

About Thimba Media

Thimba is an innovative start-up company within iGaming and lead generation. Established in 2016, today Thimba operates a diverse portfolio of lead generation sites and iGaming Investments Globally. The group's aim is to grow through a combination of strategic acquisitions and internal innovation. Thimba and its investments employ some 70+ people. For more information visit thimbamedia.com

SOURCE Thimba Media

Related Links

https://thimbamedia.com/

