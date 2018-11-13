Thin Client Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Thin Client Market ((Components-Hardware and Services); (Enterprise Size - Large Enterprises, and Small and Medium Enterprises); (End-Use Industry - BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Government, IT & Telecom, Education, Transportation & Logistics, and Others); and (Geography-North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, and South America)) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026



https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5611694



Thin Client Market: Overview

This comprehensive report by Transparency Market Research analyzes and provides market growth forecasts for the thin client market at the global and regional level.The report provides an analysis of the global thin client market for the period 2016 to 2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year.



Data for 2016 is provided as historical information.The report covers all the major trends influencing the growth of the thin client market over the forecast period.



It also highlights various drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to affect the market's growth during this period.The study provides a complete perspective on the thin client market growth in terms of revenue (US$ Mn), across different geographical regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



It also gives a perspective on the thin client market growth in terms of volume (Thousand Units). The report would help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors to understand the current and future trends in the market and formulate their strategies accordingly.The report also includes value chain analysis of the thin client market.



The thin client market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the market growth.



Global Thin ClientMarket: Scope of the Report

The global thin client market has been segmented on the basis of components, enterprise size, end-use industry, and region. The components segment has been classified into hardware and software.The hardware segment has been further classified into mobile based thin clients and desktop based thin clients. The enterprise size segment is categorized into large enterprises, and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). In terms of end-use industry, the market has been divided into BFSI, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, government, IT& telecom, education, transportation & logistics, and others. The market in terms of region has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global thin client market, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels.



The report also includes competitive profiling of the key players associated with the thin client market around the globe. The important business strategies adopted by leading players, their market positioning, key competitors,financials, and recent developments have been identified in the research report.The competitive landscape section of the report gives an overview about presence and activities of key players in the regions/countries in order to strengthen their market position in the future.



Global Thin Client Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews.Secondary sources such as annual reports, company websites, SEC filings and investor presentations, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, World Bank database and industry white papers are usually referred for developing preliminary market understanding.



Further, for this report we have specifically focused on data from various industry bodies.



Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews on the thin client market, across geographies.Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with industry experts and participants in order to get latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis.



Primary interviews offer new and fresh information on important factors such as market trends, market size, competitive landscape, growth trends, etc.These factors help to validate and strengthen secondary research findings.



Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research is again discussed and examined by our expert panel.



Global Thin Client Market: Competitive Dynamics

Samsung Electronics, NComputing Co. Ltd., IGEL, HP Development Company, L.P., Dell, Cisco Systems, Inc., 10ZiG Technology, Acer Inc., and Advantech Co., Ltd., are some of the key players that have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, key competitors, and recent developments along with strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as a part of company profiles.



The thin client market has been segmented as below:



Market Segmentation:Global Thin Client Market



By Component

Hardware

Mobile based

Desktop Based

Services



By Enterprise Size

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises



By End-use

Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Government

IT & Telecom

Education

Transportation & Logistics

Others (Oil & Gas)



In addition, the report provides analysis of the thin client market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America



