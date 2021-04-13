ThingLink Partners With Canva Bringing New Design Power to Millions of Visual Content Creators

HELSINKI, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ThingLink has today announced an integration with Canva, the global visual communications platform. An option to create base graphics with Canva is added directly to ThingLink's creation flow, allowing users to quickly create professional-looking interactive materials for online education, training, marketing, and communications.

ThingLink has developed a patented image augmentation technology for easily creating engaging visual experiences for any device (desktop, mobile, AR/VR headsets). ThingLink is used by 30 million learners per month in 190 countries. Schools and businesses use ThingLink to create more engaging online learning and communication materials and to cost-efficiently support skills development in complex technical environments and situations using augmented virtual tours.

Canva is the world's fastest-growing visual communications platform. With a mission to empower the world to design and make traditionally complex tools simpler and more accessible than ever before, Canva empowers teams and individuals across the world to create engaging visual content and achieve their goals. Today, more than 55 million monthly active users in 190 countries use Canva to create everything from presentations to infographics, reports, t-shirts, videos, websites and more.

ThingLink's integration now makes Canva's library of design templates available to ThingLink's 8 million content creators within a simple, user-friendly drag and drop interface. This makes the creation process for high-quality interactive visuals easier and faster. After signing up to thinglink.com, users can choose a base image from connected image libraries, or design a new base image within the Canva interface, reducing time and increasing flexibility. ThingLink will also be publishing a variety of Canva templates designed to support ThingLink's most popular user cases such as interactive maps, brochures, CVs, infographics and virtual tours to further help their creators maximize the Canva platform within ThingLink.

"Our focus has always been making it easy for anyone to create visually stunning interactive media, and Canva has the same approach to design. ThingLink's editor, together with Canva's design capabilities is an unbeatable combination, and it's definitely the easiest and fastest way to create top-quality smart visual media assets for online education, training and communication. This is a must-have tool combination for millions of visual content creators, and we are absolutely thrilled about this partnership," says Ulla Koivula Engeström, founder & CEO of ThingLink.

"We are excited to have ThingLink on board as a partner through the Canva Button integration, as we have so many users in common," said Laura Haines, the Group Lead for Print and Partnerships at Canva. "We know so many organizations are striving for better ways to drive engagement through visual media which we both support. The ThingLink and Canva partnership helps deliver on that vision and more."

In addition to combining graphic design and image augmentation to the same creation flow, ThingLink and Canva users now have an opportunity to get new engagement data for their creations. For example, if they created an interactive infographic with embedded videos and other microlearning opportunities, they can now see which areas of the infographic have been viewed and clicked the most.

About ThingLink

Launched in 2011, ThingLink provides an easy-to-use image and video augmentation and in-image data-collection solution for business and education. Over 8 million content creators including editorial and design teams, educators, and students use ThingLink to create interactive visuals such as infographics, maps, campus tours, brochures, and presentations for online communication and learning. Interactive elements on images and virtual tours improve engagement, time spent and learning results. ThingLink interactive media can be viewed on desktop, mobile, VR headsets and shared immersive learning spaces.

About Canva

Launched in 2013, Canva is a free online visual communications platform with a mission to empower everyone in the world to design. Featuring a simple drag-and-drop user interface and a vast range of templates ranging from presentations, social media graphics, posters, apparel to videos, plus a huge library of fonts, stock photography, illustrations, video footage, and audio clips, anyone can take an idea and create something beautiful. Canva is available on desktop, web, iOS, and Android.

SOURCE ThingLink Inc