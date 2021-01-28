think! And Interpac Technologies, Inc., Issue Voluntary Recall And Allergy Alert On Undeclared Tree Nuts In think! Protein + Fiber Oatmeal, Farmer's Market Berry Crumble Products

The recalled think! Protein + Fiber Oatmeal, Farmer's Market Berry Crumble products were manufactured in the United States, distributed nationwide and reached consumers through retail stores and ecommerce websites, including www.thinkproducts.com .

The recalled products are sold in individual 1.76 oz bowls with a UPC Code of 753656711836 or a case containing 6 individual bowls with a UPC Code of 753656712338, all with best by dates of N15OCT21, N16OCT21, N19OCT21, N20OCT21, or N21OCT21 stamped on the bottom of the bowl.

To date, neither Interpac Technologies nor think! have received any reports of illness associated with consumption of the recalled products. All of the affected products include the following statement on the packaging: "MADE IN A FACILITY THAT PROCESSES…TREE NUTS."

The recall was initiated following a report from a consumer of finding a piece of almond while consuming the product, and it was discovered that products manufactured in the same lot may contain undeclared almonds or pecans. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by an inadvertent error in the production process.

Consumers who have purchased the products under recall should not eat them and may return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. For additional information, consumers may call 866-98THINK from 8:30 – 5:00 pm CST Monday through Friday or alternatively contact: [email protected].

