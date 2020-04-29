thINK Announces thINK Ahead 2020 Will Shift from an In-Person Event to a Live, One-of-a-Kind, Dynamic Virtual Event

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- thINK, an independent community of Canon Solutions America inkjet customers, today announced a game-changing move for their annual event, thINK Ahead. thINK Ahead is one of the largest inkjet user events in the country and has been widely attended and well-reviewed every year since its inception five years ago.

Recognizing that businesses will need to rebuild post-COVID, and time and funding will be at a premium, thINK announced today that thINK Ahead 2020 will shift from an in-person event to a LIVE, one-of-a-kind, dynamic, virtual learning event taking place on September 2, 2020. The highly popular invitation-only Inkjet 101 will take place the day prior, on September 1, 2020.

The thINK Ahead 2020 - Live Virtual Event and Inkjet 101 will be free to all Canon Solutions America inkjet customers.

"With businesses of all sizes feeling the economic impact of COVID-19, it's now more important than ever to bring our community together, to learn from one another and to forge new paths forward," said Bob Radzis, thINK President. "We recognize that time will be precious for businesses, yet they will still need the learning, networking, tools and resources that the annual thINK conference offers for rapid recovery post-COVID."

"We are excited about this strategy shift as we believe it will be a valuable resource for Canon Solutions America inkjet customers. thINK has reached maximum capacity for each of the annual thINK Ahead in-person events, and every year our customers tell us they wish they could have brought more team members. This year, their entire company can benefit from learning at the thINK Ahead 2020 - Live Virtual Event –– all at no cost," Francis A. McMahon, Executive Vice President, Production Print Solutions, Canon Solutions America. "We are pleased to help our customers not only save travel time and costs but bring the thINK Ahead experience to every member of their team."

thINK Ahead 2020 Live Virtual Event Attendees Can Expect:

Inspiring Keynote Speakers

Deep-Dive Sessions spanning topics including transitioning to inkjet, inkjet applications and best practices as well as print industry learning

Best Practice COVID-19 Business Recovery Sessions

Hands-on Virtual Workshops

Executive Overview from Canon Solutions America; including product announcements and a look ahead to the new world of inkjet technology

Unveiling of the NEW, best-in-class Canon Solutions America Customer Innovation Center, complete with exciting updates on Canon's inkjet portfolio and product demonstrations.

A Dynamic Virtual Trade Show Experience where attendees can meet with media, software, and finishing partners to define new areas for revenue growth.

Online tools and video capabilities that enhance the trade show experience.

"The platform for the live virtual event is best-in-class. We will have online tools and video capabilities as well as networking capabilities that simulate the in-person experience. In fact, we believe that while nothing will replace live, face-to-face events, thINK Ahead Live Virtual Events will be a great supplement to the thINK community when we are all well-past COVID-19," said Victor Bohnert, thINK Executive Director.

About thINK: thINK is an independent community of Canon Solutions America inkjet customers, solution partners, and print industry experts, and Canon Solutions America is a proud executive sponsor. Led by some of the most successful inkjet service providers in the country, it provides a forum for members to network, gain knowledge, discuss common challenges, and share best practices. For more information, visit thinkforum.com .

About Canon Solutions America: Canon Solutions America provides industry leading enterprise, production, and large format printing solutions, supported by exceptional professional service offerings. Canon Solutions America helps companies of all sizes discover ways to improve sustainability, increase efficiency, and control costs in conjunction with high volume, continuous feed, digital and traditional printing, and document management solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., Canon Solutions America is headquartered in Melville, NY and has sales and service locations across the U.S. For more information on Canon Solutions America, please visit csa.canon.com .

SOURCE thINK