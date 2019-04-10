Think Boldly: MarshBerry Launches Transformational Connect Platform

WOODMERE, Ohio, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MarshBerry announced today at its annual Spring Connect Summit in Atlanta, GA, that it has officially launched the MarshBerry Connect Platform.

Exclusively offered to firms participating in MarshBerry's Connect Peer Exchange Network, organizations can plug into the MarshBerry Connect Platform ("Platform") to amplify and access resources and capabilities designed to differentiate their value proposition to clients and carrier partners.

"We have intentionally created a new category of business relationship amongst our members and trading partners, believing in the emerging new ecosystem of insurance distribution. It is highly unlikely any one firm or carrier can transform it alone," said David Soforenko, Executive Vice President at MarshBerry. "If agencies or brokerages truly want to drive change locally, regionally, even globally, a Broker Transformation Platform like ours offers the means and thought leadership to effectuate this objective," he continued.

A key component to the Platform is its high-quality, real time business intelligence for purposeful empowerment. Here, Platform members access an ecosystem where mutually sustainable value is built (alongside partners) and compelling, shared outcomes are distributed to a member's end-client, so all participants in the value chain benefit.

In tandem with MarshBerry's proprietary database, Perspectives for High Performance, all Platform members gain direct, independent access to Vertafore/RiskMatch's performance dashboard. This enables Platform members to not just visualize but drive:

Growth, benchmarking, upselling, cross-selling and output

Deeper, stronger carrier partnerships within the insurance marketplace

Equally important, a key focal point of the Platform is to optimize and share finite resources possessed (or desired) by members in a format and forum consumable by the members. This desire and willingness to work together, to optimize resources ultimately benefits all parties in the sales paradigm: insured, insurer and broker. Work groups within the Platform will primarily focus on:

Engaging leaders in practice groups and programming to drive best-in-class deliverables and services

Aligning vetted Strategic Partners with our membership to provide unique access, special support, and exclusive offerings to Connect Peer Exchange Network and Platform members

"The launch of MarshBerry's Connect Platform has been over a year in the making. Thanks to the leadership of David, we've created an opportunity for our membership to take action on growth, partner with like-minded firms and seize market opportunities now – not tomorrow," said John Wepler, Chairman and CEO of MarshBerry.

Because Connect Members are primarily firms focused on organic growth, another differentiator of the Platform surrounds its efforts to create a broader, actionable value proposition capable of impacting the customer experience.

"Collaborating with thought leaders throughout the industry in an effort to transform the customer experience is both exciting and attainable," said Soforenko. He continued, "As an industry, we need to stop building fences and start building more bridges if we truly want to meet our end-customers' requirements and needs."

Connect Platform Members

Vital to launching the Platform was the investment from our Platform Members. "Firms in at the ground floor have helped build an infrastructure and toolbox of offerings – including data intelligence, work groups, and access to MarshBerry products and services," said Soforenko. "They're not just thinking differently, they are thinking boldly as well." As of April 1, 2019, Platform members include (listed by geographic regions)

Eastern:

Baldwin Risk Partners – Tampa, FL

Deeley Insurance Group – Willard, MD

Gannon Associates – Towanda, PA

Huntington Bank – Columbus, OH

Knight Insurance Group – Toledo, OH

Lighthouse Group – Grand Rapids, MI

One Group NY, Inc. – Syracuse, NY

PSA Financial Services, Inc. – Hunt Valley, MD

Rogers & Gray Insurance – Kingston, MA

Simkiss & Block – Paoli, PA

Sterling Insurance Group – Sterling Heights, MI

Telamon Insurance & Financial – Westwood, MA

Central:

Hausmann-Johnson Insurance – Madison, WI

Highpoint Insurance Group –Friendswood, TX

Hotchkiss Insurance – Houston, TX

Insgroup – Houston, TX

Johnson Financial Group – Racine, WI

Louisiana Companies – Baton Rouge, LA

Querbes & Nelson – Shreveport, LA

The Harry A. Koch Co. – Omaha, NE

The Plexus Groupe, LLC - Deer Park, IL

TrueNorth Companies, LLC – Cedar Rapids, IA

Mountain & Pacific

CCIG Insurance – Greenwood, CO

Morris & Garritano Insurance – San Luis Obispo, CA

SullivanCurtisMonroe – Pasadena, CA

Strategic Partners

Also key to launching the Platform was the investment by our Strategic Partners. These firms are not only investing in the Platform – but they're investing in the success of our membership. As of April 1, 2019, our Strategic Partners include:

Vertafore, Inc. & RiskMatch

FIRST Insurance Funding

Indio Technologies, Inc.

Patra Corp

ThinkHR

Calsurance Associates

Think Differently

With more than 30 years' experience working with the insurance distribution channel, MarshBerry's expertise shows in the numbers.

Connect Executive Peer Exchange Network: Member Profile

135+ Member Firms with $2.3 Billion+ in Combined Revenue

Connect Platform: Member Profile

25 Connect Member Firms with $3.6 Billion+ in Combined Commercial and Personal Lines Premium



$650 Million+ in Net Revenue



Collective Organic Growth Rate of 8.57% (vs. national average of 6.4%)1

Think Boldly in 2019

Want to find out how your firm can be a part of our Connect Peer Exchange Network or a member of our Connect Platform? Contact us today at www.MarshBerry.com/Connect.

About MarshBerry

Founded in 1981, MarshBerry's primary objective is to help insurance agents, national brokers, specialty distributors, private equity firms, banks & credit unions and insurance carries as they work to maximize their value through our industry-specific services that include: Merger & Acquisition Advisory*, Financial Consulting, Talent Acquisition, Sales Performance, Intellectual Capital and Connect – our Peer Exchange Network. Learn more www.MarshBerry.com

About Vertafore, Inc. & RiskMatch

Vertafore's comprehensive insurance management software solutions allow participants in the insurance distribution channel to adapt to an evolving insurance industry by efficiently scaling their businesses through deeper access to information and insights. A leader in the industry, Vertafore connects all parties within the channel, from agencies and carriers to MGAs, MGUs, and state governments. To learn more, www.Vertafore.com

About Indio Technologies, Inc.

Set out to modernize and digitize the insurance application and renewal process, Indio provides a workflow management platform that delivers a suite of web-based solutions for insurance agencies, helping to improve their client experience and become more efficient. Learn more at www.UseIndio.com

About FIRST Insurance Funding

For over 17 years, FIRST Insurance Funding, a WinTrust Company has partnered with MarshBerry and its Membership for customized options including full premium finance services and financial services designed specifically for your agency's growth. This array includes program business billing solutions, website payment options, agency lending, lines of credit, ESOP financing, retirement plan services, treasury management, deposit solutions and more. Learn more at www.firstinsurancefunding.com

About Patra Corp

Patra powers insurance processing by leveraging people and technology, supporting insurance organizations as they sell, deliver and manage policies and customers. Patra's team of global experts allow brokers, MGAs, wholesalers and carriers to capture the Patra Advantage – profitable growth and organizational value via Patra's proprietary Insurance Process Delivery System – an integrated portfolio of outsourced services, insurance specific workflows and technology. Learn more at www.patracorp.com

About Calsurance Associates

A specialty insurance broker focused E&O insurance for Financial Institutions and Services Industry for nearly 60 years. Calsurance, along with its sister company CITA Insurance Services offers exclusive E&O coverage to both MarshBerry Connect Network and Platform members. www.Calsurance.com

About ThinkHR

Gain a competitive advantage with ThinkHR, the most-trusted HR knowledge solutions platform for P&C and Benefits brokers. ThinkHR combines the best in human consulting expertise with innovative online technology to help our broker partners strengthen their client relationships, win more business and reduce risks in the workplace. www.ThinkHR.com

Vertafore, Inc., RiskMatch, Indio Technologies, Inc., FIRST Insurance Funding, Patra Corp, Calsurance Associates, and ThinkHR are involved with the Connect Platform but are not affiliates of Marsh, Berry & Company. Inc.

1MarshBerry proprietary financial management system Perspectives for High Performance ("PHP"). "Average" is the average of all agencies in the database, while "Best 25%" is the best 25% of the average performance. Only includes agencies from U.S. and Canada.

*Securities offered though MarshBerry Capital, Inc., Member FINRA and SIPC, and an affiliate of Marsh, Berry & Co., Inc. 28601 Chagrin Blvd., Suite 400, Woodmere OH 44122, 440-354-3230.

