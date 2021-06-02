think! Introduces High Protein Crisp Bars, a New Satisfying Snacking Experience

"The introduction of think! High Protein Crisp Bars is another proof point in our Stand for Strong message," said Perri Gordon, vice president and general manager for Glanbia Performance Nutrition's Lifestyle Brands. "We tested countless recipes to arrive at a Crisp Bar that is incredibly satisfying at every bite, rich in flavor and texture, and packed with protein to fuel your day."

think! High Protein Crisp Bars deliver an enticing crackly texture with every bite – a soft cake-like layer sits atop a crispy core that packs delicious flavor for a satisfying snacking experience. think! High Protein Crisp Bars deliver 15 grams of protein, two grams of sugar, are gluten free and 150 calories or less.

The launch of the think! High Protein Crisp Bars are part of the brand's Stand for Strong campaign – the focus of think! is to provide high protein snacks that fuel your life and power your body.

"We know that strength is not a one size fits all, so our goal with Stand for Strong is to highlight all types of strength. From rock climbing or volunteering, to teaching or playing drums – our goal at think! is to give you the fuel to do what you love and we created our new think! High Protein Crisp Bars with that objective," said Gordon.

think! High Protein Crisp Bars are now available online at thinkproducts.com and Amazon. For more information, visit thinkproducts.com.

About think! Products

think! Products is the high protein snacking nutrition brand, recognized for outstanding taste, premium ingredients, and smart snacking offerings. Founded in 1999 by a single mom whose passion for good eating led her to create nutritious food products that help support overall wellness, think! was acquired by Glanbia Performance Nutrition in 2015 and rebranded to think! in 2019 with an expanded product offering. think! Products are made with thoughtful ingredients, packed with protein, minimal sugar and gluten free. think! Products include high protein bars, protein oatmeal and thinkKIDS protein bars. For more information on think! visit https://thinkproducts.com.

SOURCE think!

Related Links

https://thinkproducts.com

