Think Medium Announces Season 2 of Her (Leadership) Story Podcast

WASHINGTON, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Think Medium announces the launch of Her (Leadership) Story podcast, Season 2. With women constituting more than 70% of the healthcare workforce, but only 20% of the industry's leadership positions, Think Medium developed Her Story for female executives to share stories and expand their vision of what is possible.

Her Story brings all sectors of healthcare together – from Silicon Valley to Capitol Hill - to share stories, advice, and insight into leadership decisions.

"Her Story is the platform I wish I had earlier in my professional journey. Healthcare is complex and there are more career opportunities than we realize. Our viewers will learn first-hand from the experiences and challenges of influential women in healthcare," said Sanjula Jain, Ph.D., Think Medium Co-Founder and Her Story host.

Season 2 of Her Story will feature women leaders in Fortune 500 companies, health systems, health plans, and non-profits. Sectors will include digital health, biotech, public policy, pharmaceuticals, finance, and more.

Featured guests will include:

Karen DeSalvo , M.D., MPH, Chief Health Officer, Google

, M.D., MPH, Chief Health Officer, Google Sumbul Desai, M.D., Vice President of Health, Apple

Arielle Mir , Vice President of Health Care, Arnold Ventures

, Vice President of Health Care, Arnold Ventures Geeta Nayyar , M.D., MBA, General Manager of Healthcare and Life Sciences and Executive Medical Director, Salesforce

, M.D., MBA, General Manager of Healthcare and Life Sciences and Executive Medical Director, Salesforce Amy Compton-Phillips , M.D., President, Clinical Care, Providence

, M.D., President, Clinical Care, Vivian S. Lee , M.D., Ph.D., MBA, President, Verily Health Platforms

Viewers can find the first episode of Season 2 here. New episodes will debut every Wednesday.

Learn more about Her Story here: https://www.thinkmedium.com/programs/her-story/

About Think Medium

Think Medium provides a digital platform to explore critical issues of today and those yet to be recognized. We create original content through interviews and research and use various mediums—audio and video podcasts, stories, and interactive graphics—to shape and deliver actionable insights. Our team of healthcare and media professionals apply their respective expertise to develop and personalize insights for healthcare leaders. To learn more about collaboration opportunities with Think Medium, please contact us at [email protected]

