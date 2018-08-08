THINK WATTS Founder Brandon "Stix" Salaam-Bailey Creates First Ever Anthem for LAFC

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Andy Dane Media is excited to announce that Brandon "Stix" Salaam-Bailey has created a community anthem for MLS team, Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC). This marks the first ever collaboration between a hip-hop artist and a professional MLS team. The song embodies the Los Angeles community and the significance of family. Fans can listen to both the Spanish and English version on Tidal, SoundCloud, Spotify, Apple Music, and all other streaming platforms.

Born and raised in Watts, California, Stix has worked his way to become a rapper, record producer, songwriter, and entrepreneur over the last 16 years. However, his involvement with music is just the tip of the iceberg. He is an advocate for giving back to his community through his THINK WATTS Foundation, and continues to use music as a platform for something bigger.

After attending his first game for the LAFC, Stix immediately understood how strong the community surrounding the team was. His inspiration for the anthem stemmed from the spirit of the supporters, especially The 3252 (LAFC's Independent Supporters Union), which is compiled of the most loyal and passionate fans of all cultural backgrounds coming together to represent Los Angeles.

"I just wanted to record the song to show my love for the team and 3252 supporters. Thanks to Rich Orosco, aka Coach Rich, everything just exploded, but it was completely organic," Stix remarked.

About THINK WATTS Foundation:

THINK WATTS FOUNDATION is a 501c3 organization with a primary focus on community grassroots activations along with developing financial literacy programs, custom container housing solutions, and charitable fundraising through entertainment industry efforts.

