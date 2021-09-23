ThinkAndor® Customers Well Prepared for New Biden Administration Vaccination Mandates

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Andor Health, the company that harnesses machine and human intelligence to configure and orchestrate the way care teams connect and collaborate, provides the necessary tools for employers to effectively address the new coronavirus vaccine mandates.

Hospitals, health systems, and large employers have been leveraging ThinkAndor® to safely bring employees back to work and effectively distribute vaccinations throughout the pandemic. ThinkAndor has helped to facilitate scheduling, record keeping, and management of COVID-19 vaccines for thousands of patients and employees by leveraging AI to streamline data collection – enabling a quick response from organizations and ensure employee safety.

ThinkAndor automates compliance needs for employers, regardless of organization size, by intelligently routing cadence-based wellness questionnaires, vaccination record collection, COVID-19 weekly testing attestation, and organizational reporting and analytics. Employee information is collected through weekly wellness surveys that can be customized to include image upload for proof of vaccination or negative test results. ThinkAndor's HIPAA compliant, real-time dashboard displays actionable data from employee wellness surveys, provides a full audit of employee interactions, and stores proof of employee vaccination and testing. In addition, ThinkAndor provides employees with a simple way to store and manage vaccination records, as well as enabling automation with QR code integration for entry to facilities or tethered to time clock systems. This same flexible platform can be leveraged by organizations to inform employees of flu shots and other important health benefits ensuring employees are fully engaged and safe.

ThinkAndor is an enterprise-wide solution that provides an AI-driven vaccine management toolkit, including:

Proof of weekly testing

Contact tracing

Vaccine card image storage

Multi-region and multi-language support

Breakthrough case tracking

Dashboard for employee management

State/region-specific requirements configurations

Data export for compliance or regulatory needs

ThinkAndor leverages and integrates with Microsoft Office 365, Teams and Dynamics to enable flexible employee reminders directly in their calendars. Employers can view, report on progress, and integrate information into Human Resources and Customer Relationship Management systems.

"Every organization has Microsoft Office 365, and ThinkAndor enables the investment to be leveraged to comply with this important new mandate to ensure employee safety. Organizations regardless of their size can utilize ThinkAndor to ensure and validate employees are safe and compliant with government mandates," said Annita McDonald, General Manager, US Healthcare Modern Work Customer Success Lead, Microsoft Corp.

"ThinkAndor's configurable approach makes implementation easy. In just a matter of days, companies can ensure the wellness and safety of their employees while also being compliant with government mandates," said Raj Toleti, CEO, Andor Health. "Andor Health optimizes vaccine management for Fortune 500, Global 500, and the World's Most Admired Companies, and we are eager to expand this work in order to help restore the health of our country."

About Andor Health

At Andor Health, our mission is to change the way care teams connect and collaborate. By harnessing machine and human intelligence, our cloud-based platform unlocks data stored in electronic medical records to deliver real-time actionable intelligence to care teams – both inside and outside of their enterprise. By optimizing communication workflows, our solutions accelerate time to treatment, decrease clinician burnout, and drive better patient outcomes. For more information, visit Andor Health or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.



