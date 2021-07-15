ThinkAndor® Standardizes Virtual Health Strategy with Unified Experience now available in the Epic App Orchard

ORLANDO, Fla., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Andor Health, the company that harnesses machine and human intelligence to configure and orchestrate the way care teams connect and collaborate, announced that ThinkAndor has expanded its availability to Epic customers on Epic App Orchard.

The Epic App Orchard is a marketplace for applications integrated with the Epic comprehensive health record (CHR), available to the entire Epic user base. ThinkAndor allows Epic users to unify their virtual health experience and is now available in App Orchard under four telehealth subcategories – inpatient telerounding, MyChart video visits, provider-to-provider video visits, and telehealth services.

Users can implement ThinkAndor to collaborate on-demand with care team members, communicate with patients using SMS and email, as well as curate patient clinical information securely and directly into virtual visits. ThinkAndor also offers configurable digital front doors/virtual waiting rooms that integrate fully with collaboration platforms like Microsoft Teams and an AI virtual assistant that interacts with patients, family, and friends. By configuring multiple services into a unified virtual health experience, ThinkAndor establishes a sustainable virtual health strategy.

"Leveraging ThinkAndor has allowed us to extend our capabilities, enabling us to pull together multiple systems with one unified platform, resulting in greater collaboration among clinicians," said Novlet Mattis, chief information officer, Orlando Health.

"The expansion of our Epic App Orchard presence underlines how the breadth of ThinkAndor's benefits greatly improves the delivery of care using virtual health," said Raj Toleti, CEO of Andor Health. "ThinkAndor is easily configured to provide seamless virtual health capabilities and ensures users can provide quality virtual care."

Orlando Health, Inc.

Orlando Health, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, is a not-for-profit healthcare organization with $7.1 billion of assets under management that serves the southeastern United States.

Founded more than 100 years ago, the healthcare system is recognized around the world for its pediatric and adult Level One Trauma program as well as the only state-accredited Level Two Adult Trauma Center in Pinellas County. It is the home of the nation's largest neonatal intensive care unit under one roof, the only system in the southeast to offer open fetal surgery to repair the most severe forms of spina bifida, the site of an Olympic athlete training facility and operator of one of the largest and highest performing clinically integrated networks in the region. Orlando Health is a statutory teaching system that pioneers life-changing medical research. The 3,200-bed system includes 15 wholly-owned hospitals and emergency departments; rehabilitation services, cancer and heart institutes, imaging and laboratory services, wound care centers, physician offices for adults and pediatrics, skilled nursing facilities, an in-patient behavioral health facility, home healthcare services in partnership with LHC Group, and urgent care centers in partnership with CareSpot Urgent Care. Nearly 4,200 physicians, representing more than 80 medical specialties and subspecialties have privileges across the Orlando Health system, which employs nearly 22,000 team members. In FY20, Orlando Health served nearly 150,000 inpatients and nearly 3.1 million outpatients. During that same time period, Orlando Health provided approximately $760 million in total value to the communities it serves in the form of charity care, community benefit programs and services, community building activities and more. Additional information can be found at http://www.orlandohealth.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @orlandohealth.

About Andor Health

At Andor Health, our mission is to change the way care teams connect and collaborate. By harnessing machine and human intelligence, our cloud-based platform unlocks data stored in electronic medical records to deliver real-time actionable intelligence to care teams – both inside and outside of their enterprise. By optimizing communication workflows, our solutions accelerate time to treatment, decrease clinician burnout, and drive better patient outcomes. For more information, visit Andor Health or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Epic and App Orchard are trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.



Media Contact

Andor Health

Jennifer Skitsko - SVP, Marketing

Email: [email protected]



SOURCE Andor Health

Related Links

www.andorhealth.com

