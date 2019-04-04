Thinkful Announces Partnership With the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thinkful, the school that brings high-growth tech careers to people everywhere, today announced a partnership with the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee's (UWM) School of Continuing Education. This first-ever partnership offers the UWM community access to job training and potential career opportunities as software engineers throughout Wisconsin.

With the shortage of tech talent in the Milwaukee area and widening gender pay gap in recent years, this partnership seeks to train a new generation of web developers and software engineers who can meet the demands of the rapidly growing tech community. With hundreds of organizations in need of qualified candidates, this partnership will help companies staff up and prepare graduates to land open engineering roles in the region.

The flexible online program takes students from beginner to job-ready in six months – all while letting them keep their existing job and maintain a steady income. Graduates can feel confident that they'll have the skills to land a meaningful job as 83.5 percent of Thinkful students are hired within six months of graduating, according to Thinkful's latest CIRR reporting.

The part-time course teaches students web development fundamentals including HTML, CSS, APIs, GitHub, Node.js, React, data structures, and algorithms. Along with skills training, students complete Thinkful's career services training and gain access to its extensive hiring network. After completing the program, students receive a certificate issued from UWM's School of Continuing Education and are eligible for Thinkful's job guarantee service – a 100 percent tuition refund if students are not offered a qualifying position within six months of graduation.

"Milwaukee is one of the country's fastest growing tech communities, with hundreds of start-ups and corporations calling the region home," said Darrell Silver, CEO at Thinkful. "That means there's a real need for diverse, highly skilled and job-ready software developers. We've been building the education to make this possible for nearly six years, and we're thrilled to partner with UWM to bring it to students."

"The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee's School of Continuing Education is pleased to be partnering with Thinkful and its coding bootcamp," said Nancy Nelson, Provost's Deputy for Continuing Education at UWM. "This partnership is well suited with the School's goal of meeting regional workforce needs. This course provides participants with the skills necessary for high-growth careers in web development while also meeting the rapidly changing technology needs of industry."

Prospective students are welcome to apply now. To learn more about the program, visit coding-bootcamp.uwm.edu. To find out more about Thinkful's other programs, student outcomes and job guarantee, visit Thinkful.com.

About Thinkful

Thinkful is a new type of school that brings high-growth tech careers to ambitious people everywhere. The company provides 1-on-1 learning through its network of industry experts, hiring partners, and online platform to deliver a structured and flexible education. Thinkful offers programs in web development, product design, and data science, with in-person communities in up-and-coming tech hubs around the U.S. To learn more about Thinkful, visit Thinkful.com.

About UWM's School of Continuing Education

The UWM School of Continuing Education is the largest provider of professional development in southeastern Wisconsin, serving more than 15,000 participants each year and offering over 1,000 programs. As part of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, which is recognized as one of the nation's top research universities, Continuing Education offers individual courses, certificate programs, events and conferences, as well as personal enrichment learning opportunities for all ages. Our full-service conference center, complete with classrooms, computer labs and on-site catering, is located in downtown Milwaukee.

