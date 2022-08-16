Thinkific Announces Departure of Chief Marketing Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific" or the "Company") (TSX: THNC), a leading cloud-based software platform that enables entrepreneurs and established businesses of all sizes to create, market and sell online learning products, announced today the departure of the Chief Marketing Officer, Henk Campher, effective August 15, 2022. Mr. Campher joined Thinkific in late 2021 to support Thinkific's overall brand and marketing efforts, and reported to Matt Smith, Co-Founder, Chief Strategy Officer and acting Chief Revenue Officer.

"We thank Henk for his many contributions to Thinkific. Henk is an amazing individual and a joy to work with," said Greg Smith, Co-Founder and CEO of Thinkific. "As our market and our Company evolve, we continue to assess the roles and skill sets we require to achieve our short and long-term goals. With that in mind, we remain focused on our search to appoint a Chief Revenue Officer in the coming months who will contribute to advancing both our sales and marketing strategies as well as accelerate customer acquisition.

"Matt Smith, Co-Founder of Thinkific, leads strategy for the Company, and, as acting Chief Revenue Officer, is providing leadership to the broader Sales & Marketing function for Thinkific. Under Matt's leadership, and with the expected skills and expertise of a Chief Revenue Officer, our team will continue to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of our Sales & Marketing efforts," concluded Greg Smith.

About Thinkific

Thinkific (TSX:THNC) makes it simple for entrepreneurs and established businesses of any size to scale and generate revenue by teaching what they know. Our platform gives businesses everything they need to build, market, and sell online courses and other learning products, and to run their business seamlessly under their own brand, on their own site. Thinkific's 50,000 active creators earn hundreds of millions of dollars in direct course sales while teaching tens of millions of students. Thinkific is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with a distributed team.

For more information, please visit www.thinkific.com .

