Thinkific Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call and Webcast

VANCOUVER, BC, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific" or the "Company") (TSX: THNC), a leading platform for creating, marketing, and selling online courses, will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 after market close on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's second quarter results at 2:00 pm PT (5:00 pm ET) on the same day.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

When: Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Time: 2:00 pm PT (5:00 pm ET)

Dial In: 1.888.664.6383 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or 1.416.764.8650 (International/Toronto)

The conference call will be available via webcast on the investor relations section of Thinkific's website at investors.thinkific.com/events-and-presentations

A replay will be available commencing at 4:00 pm PT (7:00 pm ET) on August 10, 2021 by dialing 1.888.390.0541 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or 416.764.8677 (International/Toronto). The passcode is 265523#. The replay will expire at 8:59 pm PT (11:59 pm ET) on August 17, 2021.



About Thinkific

Thinkific (TSX:THNC) makes it simple for entrepreneurs and established businesses of any size to scale and generate revenue by teaching what they know. Our platform gives businesses everything they need to build, market, and sell online courses and other learning products, and to run their business seamlessly under their own brand, on their own site. In 2020 alone, Thinkific's 50,000 active course creators earned hundreds of millions of dollars in direct course sales while teaching tens of millions of students. Thinkific is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with a distributed and growing team.

For more information, please visit www.thinkific.com .

