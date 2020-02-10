Thinking about trading options or stock in Amazon.com, Beyond Meat, FedEx, GW Pharmaceuticals, or T-Mobile?
Feb 10, 2020, 09:31 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for AMZN, BYND, FDX, GWPH, and TMUS.
Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.
Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.
Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.
- AMZN: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=AMZN&prnumber=021020201
- BYND: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=BYND&prnumber=021020201
- FDX: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=FDX&prnumber=021020201
- GWPH: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=GWPH&prnumber=021020201
- TMUS: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=TMUS&prnumber=021020201
(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)
SOURCE InvestorsObserver
Share this article