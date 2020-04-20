Thinking about trading options or stock in Apple, Boeing, Lululemon Athletica, Netflix, or Regeneron Pharmaceuticals?
Apr 20, 2020, 09:31 ET
NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for AAPL, BA, LULU, NFLX, and REGN.
Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.
Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.
Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.
- AAPL: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=AAPL&prnumber=042020201
- BA: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=BA&prnumber=042020201
- LULU: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=LULU&prnumber=042020201
- NFLX: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=NFLX&prnumber=042020201
- REGN: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=REGN&prnumber=042020201
(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)
SOURCE InvestorsObserver
Share this article