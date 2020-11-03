Thinking about trading options or stock in Canopy Growth Corp, Draftkings, Johnson & Johnson, MGM Resorts, or Visa?
Nov 03, 2020, 09:31 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for CGC, DKNG, JNJ, MGM, and V.
Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.
Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.
Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.
- CGC: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=CGC&prnumber=110320203
- DKNG: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=DKNG&prnumber=110320203
- JNJ: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=JNJ&prnumber=110320203
- MGM: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=MGM&prnumber=110320203
- V: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=V&prnumber=110320203
(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)
SOURCE InvestorsObserver