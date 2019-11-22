Thinking about trading options or stock in Facebook, Home Depot, QUALCOMM, Starbucks, or Square?
Nov 22, 2019, 09:31 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for FB, HD, QCOM, SBUX, and SQ.
Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.
Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.
Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.
- FB: https://www.investorsobserver.com/pr-options-lp/?stocksymbol=FB&prnumber=112220191
- HD: https://www.investorsobserver.com/pr-options-lp/?stocksymbol=HD&prnumber=112220191
- QCOM: https://www.investorsobserver.com/pr-options-lp/?stocksymbol=QCOM&prnumber=112220191
- SBUX: https://www.investorsobserver.com/pr-options-lp/?stocksymbol=SBUX&prnumber=112220191
- SQ: https://www.investorsobserver.com/pr-options-lp/?stocksymbol=SQ&prnumber=112220191
(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)
SOURCE InvestorsObserver
Share this article