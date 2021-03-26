Thinking about trading options or stock in L Brands, Nio, Exxon Mobil, Wynn Resorts, or Carnival Corp?
Mar 26, 2021, 09:31 ET
NEW YORK, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for LB, NIO, XOM, WYNN, and CCL.
Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.
Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.
Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.
- LB: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=LB&prnumber=032620213
- NIO: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=NIO&prnumber=032620213
- XOM: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=XOM&prnumber=032620213
- WYNN: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=WYNN&prnumber=032620213
- CCL: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=CCL&prnumber=032620213
(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)
SOURCE InvestorsObserver
Share this article