Thinking about trading options or stock in Netflix, Teladoc Health, Slack Technologies, Wynn Resorts, or Exxon Mobil?
Apr 23, 2020, 09:31 ET
NEW YORK, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for NFLX, TDOC, WORK, WYNN, and XOM.
Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.
Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.
Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.
- NFLX: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=NFLX&prnumber=042320201
- TDOC: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=TDOC&prnumber=042320201
- WORK: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=WORK&prnumber=042320201
- WYNN: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=WYNN&prnumber=042320201
- XOM: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=XOM&prnumber=042320201
(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)
SOURCE InvestorsObserver
Share this article