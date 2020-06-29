Thinking about trading options or stock in Nikola Corp, Plug Power, General Electric, Facebook, or United Airlines?
Jun 29, 2020, 09:31 ET
NEW YORK, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for NKLA, PLUG, GE, FB, and UAL.
Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.
Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.
Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.
- NKLA: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=NKLA&prnumber=062920201
- PLUG: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=PLUG&prnumber=062920201
- GE: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=GE&prnumber=062920201
- FB: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=FB&prnumber=062920201
- UAL: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=UAL&prnumber=062920201
(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)
SOURCE InvestorsObserver