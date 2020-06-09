Thinking about trading options or stock in Occidental Petroleum, Zoom Video Communications, Spirit Airlines, Nio, or Carnival Corp?
Jun 09, 2020, 09:31 ET
NEW YORK, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for OXY, ZM, SAVE, NIO, and CCL.
Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.
Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.
Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.
- OXY: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=OXY&prnumber=060920201
- ZM: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=ZM&prnumber=060920201
- SAVE: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=SAVE&prnumber=060920201
- NIO: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=NIO&prnumber=060920201
- CCL: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=CCL&prnumber=060920201
(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)
SOURCE InvestorsObserver