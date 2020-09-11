Thinking about trading options or stock in Peloton, Nautilus, RedHill Biopharma, Zoom Video, or Southwest Airlines?
Sep 11, 2020, 09:31 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for PTON, NLS, RDHL, ZM, and LUV.
Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.
Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.
Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.
- PTON: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=PTON&prnumber=091120203
- NLS: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=NLS&prnumber=091120203
- RDHL: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=RDHL&prnumber=091120203
- ZM: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=ZM&prnumber=091120203
- LUV: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=LUV&prnumber=091120203
(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)
SOURCE InvestorsObserver