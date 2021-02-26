Thinking about trading options or stock in Rocket Companies, General Electric, Apple, Groupon, or American Airlines?
Feb 26, 2021, 09:31 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for RKT, GE, AAPL, GRPN, and AAL.
Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.
Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.
Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.
- RKT: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=RKT&prnumber=022620214
- GE: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=GE&prnumber=022620214
- AAPL: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=AAPL&prnumber=022620214
- GRPN: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=GRPN&prnumber=022620214
- AAL: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=AAL&prnumber=022620214
(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)
SOURCE InvestorsObserver
Share this article