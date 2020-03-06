Thinking about trading options or stock in Salesforce.com, Electronic Arts, Microsoft, Square, or Zoom Video Communications?
Mar 06, 2020, 09:31 ET
NEW YORK, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for CRM, EA, MSFT, SQ, and ZM.
Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.
Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.
Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.
- CRM: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=CRM&prnumber=030620201
- EA: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=EA&prnumber=030620201
- MSFT: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=MSFT&prnumber=030620201
- SQ: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=SQ&prnumber=030620201
- ZM: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=ZM&prnumber=030620201
(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)
SOURCE InvestorsObserver
Share this article