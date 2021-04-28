Thinking about trading options or stock in Shopify, Alphabet, Xilinx, Capital One Financial, or Tesla?
InvestorsObserver
Apr 28, 2021, 09:31 ET
NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for SHOP, GOOGL, XLNX, COF, and TSLA.
Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.
Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.
Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.
- SHOP: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=SHOP&prnumber=042820213
- GOOGL: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=GOOGL&prnumber=042820213
- XLNX: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=XLNX&prnumber=042820213
- COF: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=COF&prnumber=042820213
- TSLA: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=TSLA&prnumber=042820213
(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)
SOURCE InvestorsObserver
Share this article