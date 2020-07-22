Thinking about trading options or stock in Shopify, Roku, Wells Fargo, Boeing, or Microsoft?
Jul 22, 2020, 09:31 ET
NEW YORK, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for SHOP, ROKU, WFC, BA, and MSFT.
Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.
Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.
Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.
- SHOP: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=SHOP&prnumber=072220201
- ROKU: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=ROKU&prnumber=072220201
- WFC: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=WFC&prnumber=072220201
- BA: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=BA&prnumber=072220201
- MSFT: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=MSFT&prnumber=072220201
(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)
SOURCE InvestorsObserver