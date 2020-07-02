Thinking about trading options or stock in UnitedHealth Group, Overstock.com, American Airlines, Roku, or Wayfair?
Jul 02, 2020, 09:31 ET
NEW YORK, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for UNH, OSTK, AAL, ROKU, and W.
Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.
Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.
Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.
- UNH: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=UNH&prnumber=070220201
- OSTK: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=OSTK&prnumber=070220201
- AAL: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=AAL&prnumber=070220201
- ROKU: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=ROKU&prnumber=070220201
- W: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=W&prnumber=070220201
(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)
SOURCE InvestorsObserver