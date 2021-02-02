Thinking about trading options or stock in Virgin Galactic, Exxon Mobil, Cassava Sciences, Nio, or Novavax?
Feb 02, 2021, 09:31 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for SPCE, XOM, SAVA, NIO, and NVAX.
Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.
Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.
Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.
- SPCE: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=SPCE&prnumber=020220213
- XOM: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=XOM&prnumber=020220213
- SAVA: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=SAVA&prnumber=020220213
- NIO: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=NIO&prnumber=020220213
- NVAX: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=NVAX&prnumber=020220213
(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)
SOURCE InvestorsObserver