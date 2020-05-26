Thinking about trading stocks or options in Splunk, Carnival Corp, Sorrento Therapeutics, Boeing, or Eldorado Resorts?
May 26, 2020, 09:31 ET
NEW YORK, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for SPLK, CCL, SRNE, BA, and ERI.
Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.
Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.
Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.
- SPLK: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=SPLK&prnumber=052620201
- CCL: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=CCL&prnumber=052620201
- SRNE: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=SRNE&prnumber=052620201
- BA: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=BA&prnumber=052620201
- ERI: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=ERI&prnumber=052620201
(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)
SOURCE InvestorsObserver
Share this article