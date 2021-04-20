ThinkLab to Launch Season Two of Popular Design-Industry-Focused Podcast

NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ThinkLab, the market research division of SANDOW Design Group, today announced season two of its design-industry-focused podcast, Design Nerds Anonymous, set to launch late spring 2021. Design Nerds Anonymous is the interiors-industry-focused podcast that sparks curiosity at the intersection of business and design. Season two, sponsored by Mannington Commercial and Keilhauer, will focus on how the industry has shifted as a result of the pandemic and highlight ways in which leaders in the industry have succeeded in light of the economic downturn. Episodes will include:

The Future of networking

The Future of lead generation

The Future of the phygital journey

The Future of communication

The Future of the customer experience

"While last season's podcast introduced core topics to the industry such as positive disruption, technology, and the need for process innovation, this season we're digging even deeper by sharing inspiration for the whole ecosystem from within the industry and beyond," said Amanda Schneider, president of ThinkLab.

This type of critical, industry-focused thinking isn't new to ThinkLab, which is known for its innovative research surrounding the Design Hackathon, U.S. Design Industry Hot Market Growth Report, and U.S. Design Industry Benchmark Report, among other reports and research studies. ThinkLab offers a series of both paid and free content relevant to the architect and design community and the broader interior industry and service providers — including its biweekly blog, monthly digital seminars, and complimentary report library.

Said Schneider, "At ThinkLab, we research architects, designers and the entire design industry to bring a unique perspective that enables faster, smarter business decisions. We provide inspiration for your business, fuel for your design process, and connections to people and ideas for positive disruption."

About ThinkLab

ThinkLab is the only market research firm wholly focused on the design industry. ThinkLab helps the industry track trends, explore emerging markets, validate product concepts, investigate new product categories, and conduct brand perception studies.

With a global reach to millions of architecture and design professionals who together specify $78B annually, ThinkLab is comprised of researchers who think like designers and designers who think like researchers.

About SANDOW Design Group

SANDOW was founded by visionary entrepreneur Adam I. Sandow in 2003, with the goal of reinventing the traditional publishing model. Today, SANDOW powers the design, materials, and luxury industries through innovative content, tools, and integrated solutions. Its diverse portfolio of assets includes The SANDOW Design Group, a unique ecosystem of design media and services brands, including Luxe Interiors + Design, Interior Design, Metropolis, DesignTV by SANDOW, product discovery platform, LAUNCH, research and strategy firm, ThinkLab, and digital and creative consultancy, The Agency by SANDOW. SANDOW Design Group is the strategic and operational services partner to NYCxDESIGN, a not-for-profit organization committed to empowering and promoting the city's diverse creative community.

