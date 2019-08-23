ThinkNow Makes 2019 Inc. 5000

BURBANK, Calif., Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ThinkNow, a technology driven cultural insights agency, has been ranked among the fastest growing privately held companies in U.S. with its freshman appearance on Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list. The embodiment of grit and determination, the list represents the most successful companies within the U.S. economy's most dynamic segment—independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Pandora and many other well-known brands have appeared on the list in the past. ThinkNow is honored to be in such good company, ranking #3045.

"Ranking on this year's Inc. 5000 is a testament to the passion and expertise our staff brings to work every day," said Roy Eduardo Kokoyachuk, Co-Founder & Principal of ThinkNow. "We are passionate about the mission of ThinkNow, to represent the underrepresented through market research. That passion is reflected in our stellar growth which has led us to this milestone."

The companies on this year's list have achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454% and a median rate of 157%. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

About ThinkNow

ThinkNow is a technology driven cultural insights agency. ThinkNow enables companies and government agencies to discover the cultural drivers that influence consumer decisions. We provide insight solutions to help organizations thrive in a changing demographic environment. ThinkNow also owns and operates one of the largest and most representative Hispanic online panels in the industry, DigaYGane.com, used to service our own research as well as provide samples to the leading market research companies in the world. Learn more at https://thinknowresearch.com/.

About Inc. Media & the Inc. 5000

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major publication dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. Its total monthly audience reach has grown from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. See the complete 2019 Inc. 5000 list at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/2019/top-private-companies-2019-inc5000.html.

