thinkproject Enters Enterprise Asset Management Market With Acquisition of RAMM Software

Founded in 1991 and based in Auckland, New Zealand with an additional office in Sydney, Australia, RAMM Software is the leader in asset, work, and field management cloud software to local governments, national authorities, consultants, and contractors throughout Australia, New Zealand, and Fiji. RAMM's open and flexible architecture allows the expansion from the road maintenance and operations industries into other asset types in the near future. RAMM serves an impressive roster of APAC clients, including New Zealand's state-owned highway owner, the NZ Transport Agency, every Local Government Council in New Zealand and all of their road maintenance suppliers, over 120 Local Governments in Australia as well as the Fiji Roads Authority in Fiji.

Through this acquisition, thinkproject furthers its international expansion, already servicing clients in over 50 countries around the world. RAMM Software is a strong addition to thinkproject's growing presence in the APAC region, following the opening of their Hong Kong office in 2018. Strategically, it is the next step in realizing thinkproject's vision of being a global leader in construction intelligence, enabling better industry results.

thinkproject CEO Gareth Burton says, "We are very excited to add RAMM's asset management products to our platform of solutions for the built environment as this strengthens our 'Design in our platform, Build in our platform, and Operate in our platform' promise to clients. The addition of the 40 strong RAMM team will bring even more industry and platform knowledge to our teams."

RAMM Software's General Manager, Graeme Norman, will continue with the company in the role of thinkproject Regional Manager for Australia and New Zealand. Of the acquisition, Mr Norman says, "Being brought into the thinkproject fold is an exciting time for us, because it will allow the Australasian team to continue developing the RAMM solution suite while also being able to leverage thinkproject's suite of integrated SaaS solutions to meet existing and new client needs".

About thinkproject:

Based in Munich, Germany, thinkproject is a global leader in construction intelligence, unlocking the potential of people and information through digital technologies to enable better industry results. It is the leading Europe-based construction and engineering SaaS provider with 2,500 customers, more than 150,000 users in over 50 countries, and over 400 employees.

About RAMM Software:

Based in Auckland, New Zealand, RAMM is a software business providing asset, work, and field management software to local governments, national authorities, consultants, and contractors throughout Australia, New Zealand, and Fiji.

