Thinkwell Group Releases Its 6th Annual Guest Experience Trend Report on Artificial Intelligence and Its Future Impact in Location-Based Experiences

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thinkwell's 6th Annual Guest Experience Trend Report, released today, explores artificial intelligence (A.I.) and its applications in experiences, breaking down key takeaways and predictions for how A.I. can affect, adapt, and improve the guest experience in museums, theme parks, and beyond. With the prevalence of virtual assistants, smart home devices, and smart digital features in everyday life, the A.I. revolution is already here for consumers. At the same time, A.I. is also becoming more involved in our experiences, and there's no shortage of ideas for what A.I. can achieve and contribute to the guest experience.

With input from a representative sample of more than 1,300 survey respondents, Thinkwell's 6th Annual Guest Experience Trend Report breaks down three ideas around the guest experience and integration with A.I., while also exploring the rising demand for technology and personalization.

Three Big Ideas for A.I.:

Physical queues are waiting for obsolescence. What does this mean for the entire experience? Guests want to make discoveries. A smart guide can help. A.I. is about getting personal. What happens when you're able to combine human and artificial intelligence for personalized interactions and service?

"The potential to use A.I. for guest, brand, and operator benefit is limitless," says Craig Hanna, Thinkwell's Chief Creative Officer. "Thinkwell is focused on providing innovative, practical, and inclusive solutions to enhance the guest experience in any setting, and A.I. can play a big role in guest experiences and technology decisions as we look to the future."

For Thinkwell's insights, data highlights, and predictions on the future of artificial intelligence and guest experience, read the full report here.

With the collected survey data, Thinkwell has also developed an additional series of "deep dive" articles that breakdown A.I. and its intersection with other related topics and concerns, like racial bias, gender bias, and data security. The first two Deep Dive reports on Racial and Gender Bias and Age Gaps are available now.

Thinkwell's previous Guest Experience Trend Reports have covered a broad range of topics including: Fan Fests & Live Events, Guest Expectations in LBE, Virtual Reality, Branded IP Experiences, and Mobile in Museums & Cultural Attractions.

Thinkwell Group is a global experience design and production agency with studios and offices in Los Angeles, Montréal, Abu Dhabi, and Beijing. For 20 years, our multi-disciplinary team has created compelling experiences for a wide range of clients and brands around the world. Thinkwell's creative, collaborative teams have extensive experience in the strategy, planning, design, and production of theme parks, destination resorts, major branded and intellectual property attractions, events & spectaculars, museums & exhibits, expos, and live shows. The award-winning company has become a leader in experiential design by bringing a unique holistic approach to every engagement. Thinkwell most recently delivered Lionsgate Entertainment World and the award-winning Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, the world's largest indoor theme park. Thinkwell celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2021.

