Thinkwise Credit Union Launches New Website Utilizing OMNICOMMANDER

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla., Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OMNICOMMANDER , a financial technology firm specializing in Website Design, Social Media, Branding and Outsourced Marketing for credit unions, today announces the launch of Thinkwise Credit Union 's completely redesigned website.

The website features intuitive navigation ensuring current and prospective members are able to quickly find pertinent information. Individualized service is paramount at Thinkwise, and the personalized and clean design helps reflect their desire to easily meet member's needs. The growth to mobile responsiveness was also key to provide constant convenience of their service on the go.

OMNICOMMANDER Founder and CEO, Eric Isham said, "The new Thinkwise website looks fantastic. The entire staff has been a pleasure to work with and our relationship can be summed up truly as a partnership. In addition, Eddie Garcia and his team have shown us an incredible amount of hospitality since opening our new office in Los Angeles. We are continuously being invited to events and they have really made us feel welcome in California."

Thinkwise Credit Union CEO/President Eddie Garcia said, "Working with OMNICOMMANDER has been a pleasure, especially getting to know them as they opened an office in our backyard. Not only is the product and service they provide exceptional, the team delivers a great experience that is unique from all other vendors in the industry. The feedback from members has been excellent. I give OMNICOMMANDER my highest recommendation!"

About OMNICOMMANDER

OMNICOMMANDER is a veteran owned and operated credit union website design and social media marketing firm. Focusing on member experience, the company ensures every touchpoint has an identical user interface. Along with incredible design, OMNICOMMANDER creates sites with built-in mobile responsiveness, SSL encryption, and observance of ADA guidelines. OMNICOMMANDER provides marketing services including targeted marketing, branding, and social media.

For more information, visit OMNICOMMANDER on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

About Thinkwise Credit Union

Originally established in 1952 to serve San Bernardino school employees, Thinkwise prides itself on their cooperative nature, devotion to the democratic process, and their desire to give back to members and community. The credit union's membership is open to employees, and immediate family members, of San Bernardino, Orange or Riverside counties including colleges, universities, school districts, parochial, and charter schools. Thinkwise CU focuses on individualized services, providing a safe source of credit and accumulating savings, and doing so in a manner to preserve trust.

Contact: Melanie Tucciarone, (800) 807-3109, melanie@omnicommander.com

SOURCE OMNICOMMANDER

