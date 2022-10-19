Thinners And Paint Strippers Market to grow by USD 5.51 Bn by 2026, Market Segmentation by Application and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The thinners and paint strippers market is set to grow by USD 5.51 billion between 2021 and 2026, and register a CAGR of 4.6%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. The increasing demand for thinners and paint strippers in the paints and coatings industry, the increasing demand for luxury refurbished furniture and the use of paint strippers in the pharmaceutical industry will offer immense growth opportunities.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Thinners and Paint Strippers Market 2022-2026

To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Free Sample Report.

Thinners And Paint Strippers Market Segmentation

Application

Furniture Refinishing



The market share for thinners and paint strippers in the furniture refinishing sector will expand significantly. The most common solvent used to remove paint from furniture is dichloromethane, also referred to as methylene chloride. As a result, over the past ten years, there has been an increase in demand for furniture refinishing in both home and commercial settings, helped by rising urbanization and rising disposable income of individuals. This will fuel the market's expansion during the projection period.



Building Renovation



Industrial Repair



Vehicle Maintenance



Others

Geography

North America



North America will account for 25% of the market's growth over the forecast period. The US is the region's largest market for paint strippers and thinners. The market in this region will expand more quickly than those in Europe and South America . The market for thinners and paint strippers will rise in North America over the forecast period as a result of the rising demand for refinishing wooden furniture and the rising number of wealthy consumers.

will account for 25% of the market's growth over the forecast period. The US is the region's largest market for paint strippers and thinners. The market in this region will expand more quickly than those in and . The market for thinners and paint strippers will rise in over the forecast period as a result of the rising demand for refinishing wooden furniture and the rising number of wealthy consumers.

Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East And Africa

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Buy Sample Report.

Thinners and Paint Strippers Market: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Asian Paints Ltd.: The company offers thinners and paint strippers such as murga paint remover.

The company offers thinners and paint strippers such as murga paint remover. BASF SE: The company offers thinners and paint strippers such as chem strip 5015 and euro strip 7028.

The company offers thinners and paint strippers such as chem strip 5015 and euro strip 7028. Franmar Chemical: The company offers biodegradable and recyclable soybean and corn-based products for consumer markets.

The company offers biodegradable and recyclable soybean and corn-based products for consumer markets. Henkel AG and Co. KGaA: the company offers high-performance solutions in adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings to its customers from automotive and metal, packaging and consumer goods, electronics and industrials, and construction industries.

the company offers high-performance solutions in adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings to its customers from automotive and metal, packaging and consumer goods, electronics and industrials, and construction industries. PPG Industries Inc.: The company offers thinners and paint strippers such as Desoto aerospace coatings surface solutions.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Get Free Sample Report.

The report also covers the following areas :

One of the main market trends driving the expansion of the thinners and paint strippers sector is fluctuating crude oil prices. Methanol is directly chlorinated in order to produce methylene chloride, a paint thinner. Another substance that is frequently used to remove paint is methyl ethyl ketone (MEK). These substances are petrochemicals in origin and are gas and oil byproducts.

Changes in the price of crude oil would consequently have a negative influence on the pricing of petroleum fraction products like MEK and methylene chloride, which will have a negative impact on the market's expansion throughout the projection period. There are, however, several tendencies that could spur market expansion in the near future.

Related Reports:

Thermochromic Paint Market by Type, Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the thermochromic paint market segmentation by type (reversible and irreversible), application (automotive, building and construction, textile, packaging, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Photoresist Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis - 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the photoresist market segmentation by type (ArF photoresist, KrF photoresist, G-line and I-line photoresist, and EUV photoresist) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Thinners And Paint Strippers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.6% Market growth 2022-2026 $5.51 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.1 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 25% Key consumer countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Akzo Nobel NV, Asian Paints Ltd., BASF SE, Cosmos Colour, Ecochem, EZ Strip Inc., Franmar Chemical, Green Products Co, GSP Sandblasting and Painting Inc., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Innovative Chemical Products, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., Sika AG, SolvChem Inc., Tetraclean, The Savogran Co., and The Sherwin Williams Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Furniture refinishing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Furniture refinishing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Furniture refinishing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Furniture refinishing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Furniture refinishing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Building renovation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Building renovation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Building renovation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Building renovation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Building renovation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Industrial repair - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Industrial repair - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Industrial repair - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Industrial repair - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Industrial repair - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Vehicle maintenance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Vehicle maintenance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Vehicle maintenance - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Vehicle maintenance - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Vehicle maintenance - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 101: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 102: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 103: 3M Co. - Key news

Co. - Key news

Exhibit 104: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 105: 3M Co. - Segment focus

10.4 Akzo Nobel NV

Exhibit 106: Akzo Nobel NV - Overview



Exhibit 107: Akzo Nobel NV - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Akzo Nobel NV - Key news



Exhibit 109: Akzo Nobel NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Akzo Nobel NV - Segment focus

10.5 Asian Paints Ltd.

Exhibit 111: Asian Paints Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Asian Paints Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Asian Paints Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Asian Paints Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 BASF SE

Exhibit 115: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 116: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 117: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 118: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: BASF SE - Segment focus

10.7 Franmar Chemical

Exhibit 120: Franmar Chemical - Overview



Exhibit 121: Franmar Chemical - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Franmar Chemical - Key offerings

10.8 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 123: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 124: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 126: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

10.9 PPG Industries Inc.

Exhibit 128: PPG Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: PPG Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: PPG Industries Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 131: PPG Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: PPG Industries Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Sika AG

Exhibit 133: Sika AG - Overview



Exhibit 134: Sika AG - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Sika AG - Key news



Exhibit 136: Sika AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Sika AG - Segment focus

10.11 The Sherwin Williams Co.

Exhibit 138: The Sherwin Williams Co. - Overview



Exhibit 139: The Sherwin Williams Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: The Sherwin Williams Co. - Key news



Exhibit 141: The Sherwin Williams Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: The Sherwin Williams Co. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 143: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 144: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 145: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 146: Research methodology



Exhibit 147: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 148: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 149: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio