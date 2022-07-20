Winners & Finalists came from US, Canada, UK, Finland, Poland, Australia and New Zealand

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Staged4more School of Home Staging has announced the winners and finalists of the third annual International Home Staging Awards.

The International Home Staging Awards celebrates the transformational power of home staging by recognizing outstanding home staging work internationally. Submissions are judged by an international jury with diverse backgrounds and experiences ranging from real estate, staging, photography and website design.

Third Annual International Home Staging Awards recognizes 18 International Home Stagers

All the entries are judged blind, meaning the jury members did not know who had submitted the staging projects. Notable jury members include Madeline Bilis, the Deputy Lifestyle Director at Apartment Therapy.

This year, we have winners and finalists from the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Finland, Poland, Australia, and New Zealand.

"We are honored to be able to host an one-of-a-kind international home staging awards like this. We started the Awards during the first lockdown in 2020 and the response was overwhelmingly positive. Now in its third year, it is incredible to continue to see the caliber of home staging work submitted, and how home stagers from around the world stage and transform properties into incredible show pieces that buyers can immediately fall in love with," says Cindy Lin, Founder at Staged4more School of Home Staging and the International Home Staging Awards. "Through these incredible staging projects, we can truly see the transformational power of home staging and how it can be a critical tool in helping homes sell quicker and for more money."

The winners and finalists of the Awards were announced at the closing session of StagerCon, an international virtual home staging conference.

