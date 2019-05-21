Third-Annual Pet Anxiety Awareness Campaign Kicks Off on June 2

Education is critical because an estimated 50% of dogs and cats suffer from FAS, yet these conditions are often undiagnosed. "Pet owners commonly think that FAS symptoms are related to a behavior problem, not a medical problem," explained Levine. "As a result, conversations with the veterinarian may not be happening, and therefore, pets may not be getting treatment or recommendations to relieve their stress."

As many as 67% of all dogs in the US suffer from one or more signs of noise aversion according to a recent study1. SILEO® (dexmedetomidine oromucosal gel), distributed in the United States by Zoetis, is the first FDA-approved treatment for dogs that suffer from noise aversion. A returning PAAW sponsor, SILEO is a prescription medication that can be administered at home and is effective in calming dogs without sedation, unlike many other veterinary prescribed treatments. This allows your dog to interact normally with the family. SILEO is only approved for use in dogs.

"Thanks to our sponsors and supporters last year, PAAW helped nearly 5,000 pet parents find practical solutions to calm pets," said Levine. "Due to our success the past two years, this year's awareness event will be observed throughout the entire month of June to reach more pet parents leading up to the Fourth of July -- a time when many pets suffer from holiday related FAS."

Each week in June one of the four PAAW partners will be featured on the Kristen Levine Pet Living blog, social channels, in a syndicated television segment and other promotions. The overarching objective is to raise awareness about recognizing the symptoms of FAS and to encourage pet parents to speak to their veterinarian about solutions. The summer months can be a difficult time for pets affected by FAS due to loud noises like fireworks and thunder that can trigger dogs and cats affected by noise aversion. Without treatment for the condition, FAS can escalate as pets age, causing serious quality of life issues for both the pet and the family that cares for them.

In addition to SILEO, PAAW also enjoys support from the following select pet brands that offer product solutions that help calm and comfort pets with FAS:

Tomlyn ® Relax & Calm for dogs and cats, a tasty chew that can help pets cope with stressful situations like thunderstorms, fireworks, veterinary visits, boarding, traveling, new environments, loud noises, vacations, kenneling, introduction of new animals, changes at home, visitors, being home alone and more.

Relax & Calm for dogs and cats, a tasty chew that can help pets cope with stressful situations like thunderstorms, fireworks, veterinary visits, boarding, traveling, new environments, loud noises, vacations, kenneling, introduction of new animals, changes at home, visitors, being home alone and more. Zylkene ® by Vetoquinol USA , a behavior supplement for dogs and cats that helps pets relax without causing sedation or drowsiness. Zylkene comes in three strengths to provide flexible dosing depending on a cat or dog's size and is ideal for helping pets cope with short-term or long-term stressors.

by Vetoquinol , a behavior supplement for dogs and cats that helps pets relax without causing sedation or drowsiness. Zylkene comes in three strengths to provide flexible dosing depending on a cat or dog's size and is ideal for helping pets cope with short-term or long-term stressors. ElleVet™ Sciences, full-spectrum cannabinoid based soft chews and oil products that alleviate stress and anxiety in dogs or cats. CBD is known to have a profound anti-anxiety and calming effect in pets without sedation or side effects.

DOGTV and Fear Free will also be part of PAAW as industry content partners since they have complimentary missions to PAAW.

DOGTV, a 24/7 digital TV channel with dog-friendly programing scientifically developed to provide the right company for dogs when left alone. Through years of research with some of the world's top pet experts, special content was created to help reduce stress, separation anxiety or other related problems.

Fear Free, is an initiative founded by "America's Veterinarian," Dr. Marty Becker , to get pets back for veterinary visits by promoting considerate approach and gentle control techniques used in calming environments. Since 2016, Fear Free provides online and in-person education to veterinary professionals, the pet professional community and pet owners.

About Kristen Levine Pet Living: Pet expert, speaker, blogger and advocate Kristen Levine founded Kristen Levine Pet Living to help pet parents live happier, healthier lives with pets. The website is a multimedia platform where Levine offers health, wellness and lifestyle solutions and advice from experts. A leading pet lifestyle and marketing expert for close to 30 years, Levine is a nationally-known speaker, media personality, and author, reaching passionate pet lovers. She began her career in the pet industry as the PR Director for the Tampa Bay SPCA, where she served for 15 years. In 2003, she launched the first pet-focused marketing agency, Fetching Communications, and later acquired PetPR.com. Currently, she is the Senior Vice President for Pet & Veterinary Practices with French/West/Vaughan (FWV) one of the nation's largest independently owned public relations, advertising and digital marketing agencies.

About SILEO®: SILEO is a medication only available from your veterinarian to help calm your dog when frightened by loud noises (noise aversion). Common noise aversion triggers include fireworks, thunder, construction work, traffic or street noise, celebrations, vacuum cleaners, and smoke detectors. SILEO is different from other treatments and medications because it is the first FDA-approved treatment for noise aversion in dogs. It's clinically demonstrated to be effective without other treatments or training and it calms without sedating through an easy-to-administer, at-home treatment. Learn more at sileodogus.com.

About ElleVet Sciences: Founded in 2017 in Portland, Maine, ElleVet Sciences provides support for dog owners with soft-chew supplements made from its proprietary hemp oil blends. That signature active ingredient was the subject of the first pharmacokinetic study and clinical trial on the use of cannabinoids in dogs with osteoarthritis. The enthusiastic endorsement from the vets who administered that study at the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine represents the new scientific standard for this class of products that ElleVet Sciences pledges to maintain. Learn more and purchase products at ellevetsciences.com.

About Tomlyn®: Tomlyn, a world-class animal health and wellness company founded in 1976, carries a complete line of scientifically developed, veterinarian-approved animal health products. The company's wide selection of product categories range from immune support, vitamins, digestive support and hairball remedies, to joint and hip support, calming aids and sanitizers. Tomlyn expanded into the equine and bovine industry in 2017 with the EPIC® line and now the addition of three new Equistro® equine health supplements. Tomlyn is owned by, Vetoquinol, the eighth-largest veterinary pharmaceutical company in the world. For more information, please visit www.tomlyn.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or YouTube.

About My Happy Pets by Vetoquinol USA: Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Vetoquinol USA is owned by Vetoquinol SA, an independent, family-owned French pharmaceutical company founded in 1933. My Happy Pets by Vetoquinol USA's mission is to help pet parents support the health of their special fur-babies from birth through senior stages, by delivering a full range of effective, innovative products that build on a legacy of more than years of leadership in the animal health market. Vetoquinol USA believes a healthy pet is a happy pet, and they're committed to creating uniquely formulated products that are highly effective, easy to administer, and designed to help pets thrive at every stage of their life. For more information, visit www.myhappypets.com.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION: Do not use SILEO® in dogs with severe cardiovascular disease, respiratory, liver or kidney diseases, or in conditions of shock, severe debilitation, or stress due to extreme heat, cold or fatigue or in dogs hypersensitive to dexmedetomidine or to any of the excipients. SILEO should not be administered in the presence of preexisting hypotension, hypoxia, or bradycardia. Do not use in dogs sedated from previous dosing. SILEO has not been evaluated in dogs younger than 16 weeks of age or in dogs with dental or gingival disease that could have an effect on the absorption of SILEO. SILEO has not been evaluated for use in breeding, pregnant, or lactating dogs or for aversion behaviors to thunderstorms. Transient pale mucous membranes at the site of application may occur with SILEO use. Other uncommon adverse reactions included emesis, drowsiness or sedation. Handlers should avoid direct exposure of SILEO to their skin, eyes or mouth. Failure to lock the ring-stop on the syringe before dosing SILEO could potentially lead to an accidental overdose. Always review INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE before dispensing and dosing. See full Prescribing Information.

Kristen Levine has a consulting relationship with Zoetis.

SILEO® is a trademark owned by Orion Corporation Orion Pharma Animal Health. It is manufactured by Orion Corporation and distributed by Zoetis under license from Orion Corporation Orion Pharma Animal Health.

