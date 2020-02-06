Third Cambria Hotel Opens In Charleston Metropolitan Area

Located at 405 Sigma Rd., the hotel is situated in the Nexton Town Center, a mixed-use development with retail and office space, live-music and event venues, as well as a walking and biking trail system. Hotel guests can enjoy dining experiences at nearby Halls Chophouse and Fuji Sushi, as well as local attractions such as the Colonial Dorchester State Historic Site and Legend Oaks Golf & Tennis Club. For business travelers visiting the area, the hotel is also conveniently located near the corporate offices of Volvo, Google and Boeing, as well as the Roper St. Francis Hospital, Charleston Southern University and Charleston International Airport.

"People are flocking to the Palmetto State, and notably Charleston, thanks to its economic growth and rich culture. In fact, it was the sixth-fastest growing state in the country in 2019 and Charleston continues to break tourism records year-after-year," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "A short drive to charming downtown Charleston and close to the area's thriving corporate scene, the Cambria Hotel Summerville-Charleston provides guests convenient proximity to everything this top destination offers."

The Cambria Hotel Summerville-Charleston will feature upscale amenities that appeal to modern travelers, including:

Design that reflects the city's legacy as a 'Flowertown in the Pines,' showcasing pine trees, florals, and popular area spring festivals throughout the hotel, as well as an open-concept lobby.

Contemporary and sophisticated guestrooms, complete with modern fixtures, abundant lighting and plush bedding.

Immersive spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors.

Onsite dining featuring freshly made food, small bites, local craft beer on tap, wine and specialty cocktails.

Multi-function meeting and event space.

State-of-the-art fitness center.

The hotel was developed by Four Raines, LLC, which also owns the Cambria Hotel Mount Pleasant-Charleston and is currently developing the Cambria Hotel Greenville, which is slated to open later this year.

The Cambria brand currently has more than 50 hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities like Chicago; Dallas; Houston; Los Angeles; Nashville, Tennessee; New York; Phoenix; and Washington, D.C. The award-winning Cambria Hotels brand was named a top brand among corporate travel buyers, as ranked by Business Travel News. For more information on Cambria Hotels development opportunities, go to www.choicehotelsdevelopment.com/cambriahotels. For additional information on Cambria, visit www.choicehotels.com/cambria.

