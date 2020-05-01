Third Coast Underwriters Expands into Florida and Wisconsin

CHICAGO, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Third Coast Underwriters (3CU), a leading national workers' compensation insurance company, announced today that it will offer workers' compensation insurance in Florida and Wisconsin, expanding its coverage to a total of 21 states.

Under the direction of Mike Valiante, vice president of Business Development, Underwriting and Data Analytics, the 3CU team will explore opportunities for appointing agents and identifying qualified customers within the new areas.

"Our expansion into Florida and Wisconsin further enhances our national presence as a specialty workers' compensation solution and expands the collective strength of AF Group," said Valiante. "There continues to be a strong demand for our comprehensive array of workers' compensation offerings and we look forward to developing new agency partnerships in the months and years ahead in these regions and across the entire country."

Eleven years after launching as a specialized provider of workers' compensation insurance to complex operations, 3CU continues its growth after reaching an important milestone in 2019, when it surpassed $100 million in written premium for the first time in its history. Through geographic and segment expansion of its workers' compensation business, 3CU continues to partner with customers to provide proactive, consultative service to manage complex operations and challenging exposures that require unique workers' compensation solutions.

"We have experienced more than a decade of effective underwriting, innovative loss control and market-leading claims handling as we continue to demonstrate our value through a high-touch service model that always places our customers first," said Steve Cooper, president of 3CU and United Heartland. "Expansion into the transportation and agribusiness sectors enhanced our established expertise in construction, energy, longshore and private equity workers' compensation. We look forward to continued growth as we focus on innovative solutions to meet the changing needs of our customers."

For more information regarding additional agency growth in Florida, contact Bill Simonson at [email protected]; or in Wisconsin, contact Mike Altman at [email protected].

About Third Coast Underwriters

Third Coast Underwriters is a member of AF Group. Insurance policies may be issued by any of the following companies within AF Group: Accident Fund Insurance Company of America, Accident Fund National Insurance Company, Accident Fund General Insurance Company, United Wisconsin Insurance Company, Third Coast Insurance Company or CompWest Insurance Company.

Contact:

Bob Lapinski

(312) 443-9819 or (517) 331-4890

[email protected]

AFGroup.com

SOURCE AF Group; Third Coast Underwriters